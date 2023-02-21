Global conspiracy to defame Modi govt

On Sunday morning in the heart of Kohima, leading a congregation at the scenic City Church, Reverend Kedo Pedesiye read out two special prayer points — on voting in the state Assembly elections on February 27 and on the "persecuted Church and Christians in India." Reports from Nagaland also reveal that he went ahead and asked the congregation to "pray so that our members all over the state exercise judiciously their sacred duty to vote in the coming elections for the good of the state by choosing leaders who would listen to the people and respond effectively to their anxieties and needs," he read. Pray that the communal forces working against Christians in India will be brought to justice. "Pray for the Christians to stand firm in their faith… Pray that the people in authority will rule the country justly with a human face and deal sternly with those who sow the seeds of hatred."

Two days ago there was a rally in Delhi to highlight the growing attacks on Church in India by bigots. While no one listed how and where these attacks are being carried out, the group that organised the event not only asked churches to vote against the BJP but also sent its 'reports' to some NGOs and organizations being funded from abroad within and without the country. This cannot be dubbed as 'Hinduphobic.' This one is a concerted attack on India by religious fanatics who are orchestrating the campaign of India becoming a hate-land. It is no more baffling to hear these charges.

Agreed that a section of Hindu voices have become strident and some vigilant groups are committing some crimes. But could we attribute such aberrations only to a particular group? Are not there others who are resorting to such acts? If political choices are to be questioned, then how about various religious heads and religious leaders asking people to vote against the majority choice? Whose is a more powerful voice, nationally and internationally? Whose voice is being heard throughout the world and what does it speak other than anti-Indian issues?

The latest exposure of Soros and his funding and the BBC and its campaign only strengthen the view that a very large group of individuals and networks are active against the Indian interests. After all, India is a democratic country and the governments are elected by its people. If the majority here prefers to elect a certain government over its perceived or real existential threats to its well-being how could that be questioned? It is always the same breed that opposes the government of the day over its every move and every utterance. It is from the same caucus legal cases are filed against the government. The very same persons organise seminars and lectures against India. And above all, their funding processes too have a pattern. Such efforts only convert political choices into communal majoritarianism too. The anti-BJP forces are only consolidating what they are campaigning using such methods. Let us not forget that the more anti-Indian venom is spewed, the more will be the consolidation of the pro-Indian vote. Several non-BJP state governments are in place in this country and yet law and order failures, if any, are only blamed on the Centre. What kind of logic is this?