Is Indian bureaucracy really serving the nation?

The craze for civil services in India seems to be increasing year after year. The general impression among many is that those who succeed in cracking IAS exams is considered to be an embodiment of intelligence- in short the cream of the society. This section feels that their 'inherent superiority' will take India up the golden path.

Well it is debatable and cannot be said with certainty that this crème de la crème had done any wonders for the society since Independence. Many civil servants in the last three decades are from some of the best institutes like IITs and NITs and medicine but it cannot be said that the country had seen any great wonders.

It also cannot be said that they speak their mind. In fact when there was demand that civil services should be abolished, soon after India attained Independence, Saradar Patel had a different view. He felt that there should be a category of officers who can speak their mind so that there can be good governance in the country. Is that really happening?

This is the trillion dollar question which needs to be pondered over by all. Some say that there are a million examples to prove that they have been yes-men par excellence. Well such issues need to be discussed in Parliament and legislatures and also at various forums working for good governance. But unfortunately, our politicians take pride in stalling proceedings and do nothing during the session.

Coming back to the question why people prefer civil services? During mock interviews one often asked question is "Why do you want to become an IAS." The stock reply from majority are "I want to serve my country." Some say IAS offers most challenging and diverse job opportunities. Is that really reflecting in governance?

Mock interviewers say that there are a few who say that they are attracted to IAS as it provides a secure job, power and authority that is not there in any other profession, good pay and retirement benefits like pension and status. If one becomes an IAS or IPS, for life the tag remains with his name.

Every political party talks of providing minimum government and maximum governance. But that does not seem to be happening either. Let's take for example the second wave of Covid-19 when a stage had come where all states faced acute shortage of oxygen. Recently the Centre announced no one died due to shortage of oxygen.

When there was a backlash, the Centre on Tuesday asked all the states to submit a report on deaths due to oxygen shortage. Telangana government is ready with its data claiming that no one died due to shortage of oxygen. They died because of other complications officials claim.

Another issue that leaves the people aghast is why do many bureaucrats feel that the IT sector employees who have been in work from home mode since early last year have saved money on fuel costs, are enjoying home cooked food and are spending quality time with family members.

Those who have been permitted to WFH are the worst sufferers. When they used to go to office, they had fixed timings for login and logout. But now they are working for 12 to 14 hours a day. They hardly get time to cook or attend to the education of their children. This being the situation where is the question of they getting time to spend with family.

On the top of it most of the IT companies till recently have been paying only 50 percent of the salary. Where is the scope for them to save money? Its time, the bureaucrats stop looking things sitting in ivory towers and come with such theories.