Leaders must act responsibly to uphold honour of nation

Since independence, leaders in the highest government positions have also served as opposition leaders, each with their own political ideologies. Despite opposing government policies, they never undermined the nation or its achievements. They stood by the government on matters of unity and integrity, displaying patriotism beyond political differences.

However, a new trend has emerged—if one opposes the ruling party at the Centre or in states, they resort to baseless allegations, discrediting their own country while praising others. This pattern was evident once again on Monday when Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi made sweeping and objectionable remarks, which his party supporters and spokespersons defended without logic.

Rahul Gandhi recently posted a 9.15-minute video titled “Industrial Vision for India” on social media, showcasing a banned Chinese-made DJI drone. He emphasised the evolving role of drone technology in warfare, citing Ukraine as an example, and criticised the BJP government for failing to harness its potential.

However, he overlooked how drone technology has been instrumental in India. In Andhra Pradesh, drones aided disaster management during heavy floods in Vijayawada.

In Punjab, the BSF recently seized narcotics transported via DJI drones from Pakistan. Security forces report that 70-80% of drones used by Pakistan-based narco-terrorists are DJI-made. Similar drones were used for surveillance by militants in Manipur during ethnic clashes, prompting the Army and Assam Rifles to shoot down at least 18 last year. The very technology he seemed to promote is being misused against India.

DJI is a globally recognised brand widely used for filmmaking, photography, and adventure sports.

While India’s drone industry is still developing, rather than merely highlighting China’s advancements, it would have been more constructive for Rahul to study the sector and propose ways to enhance India’s drone capabilities.

He should have known that not just China there are other countries like the US and Israel which lead in drone technology, and that India is also a significant player in the global UAV market. While India has invested in indigenous drone manufacturing, further prioritisation of R&D is essential to reduce foreign dependence and achieve technological self-sufficiency.

The US possesses the world’s largest military drone fleet, using drones for surveillance, strikes, and signal jamming. China leads the consumer drone market, with DJI being the world’s largest manufacturer. Presently, India has over 400 companies manufacturing drones, with about 50 specialising in components like batteries, motors, propellers, flight controllers, and GNSS.

Ignoring these realities, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks undermined India’s capabilities. A leader in a high constitutional position, sworn to protect the nation’s interests, should not diminish the country’s achievements or imply incompetence. His claim that India cannot produce drones or their components like China displaying a banned drone amounts to insulting the nation’s entrepreneurs and technological advancements.

It is time for the LoP to recognise the patriotic duty of upholding national pride. As a well-known Telugu verse states:

“Edesamegina, Endukalidina, E Pitham Ekkiina, Evvaremanina, Pogadara ni talli bhumi bharatini, Nilupara ni jati nindu gauravaram.”

This translates to:

“Wherever you go, however long you stay, Whatever position you ascend to, no matter what others say, Always praise your motherland, India! Uphold the full honour of your nation!”

Leaders must act responsibly, ensuring their words strengthen, rather than weaken, national confidence.