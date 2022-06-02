Let law prevail, secure every life in Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandits and migrant employees came out protesting on the streets once again after the latest killing of a Hindu female teacher in Kulgam. In different parts of Kashmir, they intensified their protests demanding immediate relocation. Protesters threatened mass migration from Kashmir if the government didn't accept their demand of relocation outside Kashmir till the situation improves in the Valley. They gave the government an ultimatum of 24 hours and said after that they would move out from Kashmir.

Ordinary Muslims are protesting over the targeted killings, but not the leaders and not enough. In fact, they are protesting something else – against the Centre. The language spoken by Mehbooba Mufti the other day after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, had been killed was sharp in her attack against the Centre. Militants, either from Pakistan or those trained in Kashmir by Pakistan's Army, ISI and non-State players, sneak in and keep killing Hindus, yet no Muslim voice rises against the killings. Instead, the anti-Hindu forces in the garb of secularism and liberalism, blame Kashmir Files, a docu-film for the latest killings. The film only held a mirror to the Kashmir valley's 1990s'.

All those who did not protest the killings and other atrocities on Kashmiri pandits then and till date don't sympathise with the poor pandits. Instead, they all deem it fit to condemn the Indian Army and the Indian government. Strangely, these anti-Hindu forces, both in politics and civil society, which go by the noms de guerre like intellectual/journalist/writer/politician of secular kind in this country have no qualms in crying hoarse about an imaginary genocide of Muslims in the country.

Extremist organisations train young and juvenile minds to spew venom against the Hindus but practitioners of Aurangazeb's 'taleem' keep talking about the shrinking space of Muslims in democratic India. A section of the media which is ever ready to twist and edit speeches of the perceived Hindutva speakers in the name of 'fact check' keep rousing the passions of Islamic extremists. What is the difference between a Muslim cleric asking Hindus who question his extremist tendencies to migrate to Pakistan and a Hindu zealot asking the former to do so. Both are giving calls to "behead' or 'rape' the other women. Yet all this is branded as secular and becomes acceptable to a section because there is an equally foolish breed on the other side too. Some illiterate Hindutva voice somewhere uses the same language and displays the same temper. The opponents immediately bring in Islamophobia.

If there is Islamophobia in this world, then it is equally true that there is Hinduphobia across the world. The Left, the secular, the liberal and the Hindutva...call it by any name... all are doing a disservice to humanity leave alone the country. Their blind adherence to a faith and ignorant interpretations of the others cultures and scriptures must stop at once. Let just simple law and order prevail in this country. It is senseless to bring one's religion out into the open as God is too personal. The communion must be confined to the person and his God, with or without form or a million forms or God's messenger. This madness only reflects lack of self-esteem. Secure Pandits' lives. Secure Hindu lives. Secure Muslim lives. Secure every life.