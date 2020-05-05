Let's move on

Covid-19 pandemic has affected one and all in an unimaginable way. The wisdom with which our governments have handled the situation has won praises from across the world.

Lockdown, social distancing, stay home have become the new norm. The battle needs to continue till a vaccine is made. As the deadline to lockdown ends, a new date is announced. How long can this continue?

What do you expect the government to do? What are you going to contribute? We need to keep the virus away and we need to keep the daily activities going.

The Hans India invites citizens, entrepreneurs, retired officials, doctors, teachers, engineers, students and people from all walks of life to come up with ideas on how to keep our economy going from small activities to macro economy.

What do you think? Ink your ideas in not more than 300 words and email it to thehansreader@gmail.com with a brief about you and a photograph. We would be glad to make your ideas reach the decision-makers.

— Editor