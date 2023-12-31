Mansi Aggarwal’s Artistic Tapestry

Mansi Aggarwal is an Indian Filmmaker known for distinctive and narrative-driven choreographies. She has directed acclaimed songs in acclaimed films like “Dev D”, “Gippi”, “Mary Kom” and “Kai Po Che”. She has been nominated in the Best Choreographer category for the Filmfare awards song “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. In 2005, she was conferred the “Nrithya Vidhushi Samman”. She was born in Delhi and graduated from The Hansraj College, Delhi University. She has also produced short films “Raani” and “The Handbag” which have won critical acclaim and awards in film festivals. “Oceanic Hearts” is her first established work as an author.

Multi-talented Mansi Aggarwal is an Indian filmmaker renowned for her distinctive and narrative-driven choreographies. Her journey in the creative realm began with the graceful movements of classical dance, Kathak. Little did she know that this art form would serve as the stepping stone to a remarkable career in filmmaking.

Mansi shared that all her stories were derived from her own life experiences. The vibrant tapestry of her journey unfolded as she recounted her transition from Kathak to choreography, specifically for acclaimed films like “Dev D”, “Gippi”, “Mary Kom”, and “Kai Po Che”.

“Kathak brought me to Choreography, and Choreography brought me to films,” she reflected.

Mumbai became the canvas where Mansi painted her artistic expressions, choreographing songs that introduced the concept of “narrative-driven choreography”. Songs like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” from “Shanghai”, which earned her a filmfare nomination, showcased her unique approach of weaving storytelling into dance sequences.

But Mansi’s artistic exploration did not end there. A shift in gears led her to completely embrace filmmaking. She directed songs and ventured into producing and directing short films, “The Handbag” and “Raani”, which garnered critical acclaim and awards in film festivals.

As we delved deeper into her journey, Mansi revealed her passion for journaling, which she had been doing since age 16. Writing prose and poetry came naturally to her. This love for words culminated in her first established work as an author, “Oceanic Hearts.”

The latest addition to her creative repertoire is a tale of love, loss, and hope. Anusha and Aman, two souls grappling with personal grief, find solace and connection as their paths intertwine across different cities.

But how did the transition from filmmaking and choreography to writing unfold for Mansi? She confessed that while journaling and writing prose felt innate, screenwriting required a learning curve. Storytelling took on a new dimension as she poured her emotions into “Oceanic Hearts”.

Reflecting on her experiences as a choreographer for films like “Mary Kom”, “Dev.D”, and “Gulaal”, Mansi highlighted the learning experiences with Anurag Kashyap and the cinematographer Rajeev Ravi. The political connotations of the mujra in “Gulaal” left an indelible mark, while working on “Mary Kom” brought the honour of portraying the inspirational journey of a legendary sportsperson.

In the world of literature, Mansi shared her fondness for the underappreciated novel “Liberation of Sita” by Volga amid the plethora of mythology adaptations.

The essence of Mansi Aggarwal’s creative journey became a narrative of passion, evolution, and a relentless pursuit of artistic expression. From the rhythmic beats of Kathak to the storytelling canvases of filmmaking and writing, Mansi’s story is a testament to the boundless possibilities that creativity unfolds. And so, in the city of dreams, her artistic journey continues to dance across screens and pages, leaving an indelible mark on the world of storytelling.

Tell us more about the storyline or theme of your novel “Oceanic Hearts”, she says, “A delayed flight makes Anusha meet Aman at the Delhi airport. Their paths keep crossing each other in different cities. Suffering from depression and torn by grief and personal loss, they form a tender bond. It is a tale of love, loss and hope.”

Any advice you have for budding writers? Mansi says, “Try to read all the works of the writer you like. It might help you understand their process and style and develop your own.”