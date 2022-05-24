Needed: 'Chintan Shivir' of all Opposition

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a 'national mission,' went to Chandigarh to distribute relief cheques to the kin of farmers who 'died' during anti-farm laws agitation. On the occasion, he called upon the farming community to relaunch their agitation at Delhi borders to teach a lesson to the Centre.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi went to London to speak at the Cambridge on the ways and means to save India from the 'treacherous rule of the BJP.' India has become a deep State and has been captured by the RSS and its affiliates and people have to defend the idea of democracy and India through 'mass action' against the BJP rule, he said at the 'Ideas for India' conclave in the company of the greats like Sitaram Yechuri, Mahua Moitra, Tejaswi Yadav and others. KCR who opposes the Congress tooth and nail is seeking a similar mass action against the BJP rule. Mamata Benerjee had asked the people to rise against the government much earlier. The Left always wants such 'actions.'

Look at the irony of it all. KCR seeks to join hands with the Congress but in his State he is pitted against it. Rahul Gandhi's vision of unifying anti-BJP forces is OK in Kerala but not elsewhere. TMC seeks to work against the Left and the Congress within West Bengal but outside it exhorts others to join hands to throw the BJP out. Shiv Sena is no different. There are differences even among the farmers' unions over not only the MSP demand and it is essentially the demand of the two and one-third States. The only issue that unites all these cutting across their barriers is BJP's Hindu-appeasement. Hence, it becomes easier for the BJP to encash the 'secular, liberal and free thinking radicals stand' as anti-Hindu stance.

Sukhdev Singh Kori Kalan, the general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) which has nearly five lakh activists in over 1,600 villages spanning more than 16 districts of Punjab, too, says that a fight against the WTO-driven Centre's agenda would be possible only if they remain united despite their political and personal agendas.

Badmouthing Modi India or badmouthing the Indian government abroad will not fetch the Opposition any more votes. Striking unity among the political diversity of these parties and their agendas will remain a mirage. The 'scripted' interviews that Rahul Gandhi is giving out to his family loyalists among the media will not make him more acceptable to the 'Aam Aadmi' of Bharat. Ask Kerjiwal to oppose Modi on Ram Janma Bhoomi or Kashi or Mathura issues and hold a rally.

He does not. He wants to hunt with the hounds and run with the hares. His deputies do the anti-BJP talk. All these liberal forces don the new avatars of neo-Hindus when the BJP ups the ante against Muslim appeasement. They recite Hanuman Chalisa or hold 'Sundarakanda Parayan' in temples. Similarly, the more they compare Modi with Hitler, the weaker their argument gets as there are few takers for the victim card played by the minorities and the claims of 'Muslim genocide' that we find in the Western and Pakistani media. It is not even a strategy for that matter. All these anti-BJP forces need a 'Chintan Shivir' together as a fragmented approach will not weaken Modi in any way.