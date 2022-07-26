NITI mum on AP's fiscal imprudence

A delegation of NITI Aayog led by Ramesh Chand met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday last and lauded the 'remarkable schemes that are being implemented in the State.' It seems the Chief Minister explained various developmental and welfare programmes that were initiated in the State. Of course, he did not forget the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and the service those were rendering to the farmers, especially while also highlighting the changes brought to the health, education, and housing sectors.

It was nice of the Chief Minister personally intervening and explaining the good programmes of his government to the delegation from the NITI Aayog. Programmes like Sampoornaposhana and Gorumudda were shown as addressing the nutritional issues among women and children to explain the commitment of the government to women empowerment. Obviously, the delegation was impressed with these programmes and schemes and learnt about Amma Vodi meant to encourage mothers to send their children to schools.

No one denies any credit to the government for thoughtfully implementing all those programmes to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in schools. Surprisingly, not one member of the delegation which is meant to take care of the functioning of the democratic institutions in the country, too, and the Constitutional bodies felt like questioning the village volunteer system which has effectively replaced the Panchayat Raj system's self-governance in the state. It also did not seek to know why funds meant for Panchayat Raj are being diverted in the State.

The delegation seems to have seen and heard only what it intended to laud or was shown and told about only the brighter side of the schemes. The delegation should have asked about the amounts being spent on all welfare measures including 'Nava Ratnalu' and should have questioned the government on the source of the funds. It should have also raised questions on the real nature of the welfare module in the State that the government touts as the best.

The NITI Aayog delegation should have questioned the government on the fund diversions that the government resorts to indiscriminately and the loans being borrowed against the future revenues. But, it seems none of this has happened and the government, which put out a press release citing the appreciation of the delegation. Ironically, these encomiums reportedly showered on the government come in the backdrop of the Union Finance Ministry, the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) and the RBI expressing concern over the freebees of the State government.

The State government also claims to have achieved remarkable heights in giving a health shield to the citizens against COVID-19 infections and other related ailments. This was debunked just the other day by the Union Health Ministry that lamented the below average precautionary measures undertaken in the State that could lead to spurt in the same. The Chief Minister cannot fool the world claiming that the freebees or direct benefit transfers are meant to take the poorer sections to economic comfort levels. It is clear that this is an investment he is making on the anticipated loyalty of the voters. He is only systematically segregating the segments of population for the benefits to ensure his party's victory in future.