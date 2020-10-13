North Korea unveils monster missile; keeps world on edge

The news that North Korea unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB) at an unprecedented night-time parade on October 10, showing off its long-range weapons for the first time in two years, almost came as a shock to the world. The missile appeared to be one of the largest Pyongyang has ever rolled out and adds to its already threatening stockpile of weapons.

"This missile is a monster," Melissa Hanham, Deputy Director of the Open Nuclear Network, told media agencies. North Korea also displayed the Hwasong-15, the longest-range missile ever tested by North Korea, and what seemed to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. The occasion was the parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea's ruling Workers Party.

The event is the first ever since North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong met with President Donald Trump in 2018. It was meant to be a de-nuclearization summit, but it failed to conclude on those lines. "We will continue to strengthen the war deterrent, the righteous self-defense means, so as to contain and control all the dangerous attempts and intimidatory acts by the hostile forces, including their sustained and aggravating nuclear threat," Kim said during the parade. "Our party has already built up the strongest military capability of safeguarding peace, with which to firmly defend socialism, the dignity and lifeline of our people, and to make our people enjoy the benefits of prosperity generation after generation on this land, eternally free from war," he added.

Kim blames the world for its nuclear programme accusing the latter of imposing sanctions against it and threatening peace. Kim always claims that he cherishes it as the highest honour to serve and struggle for his country. He added, "I solemnly swear once again in this place that I will live up to the people's trust without fail even if my body is torn and crushed to pieces on the way of defending their great trust and that I will remain faithful to that trust." But Kim should explain to people what is there to celebrate for the country and rejoice.

His country's economy is crippled by harsh US sanctions. Covid-19 impact on the country and some of the most destructive floods and typhoons coupled with chronic food shortages have destroyed the economy of the country almost completely. Credit is due to Kim for admitting honestly that the economy was in bad shape. But he does not even know how to handle the economy.

Kim has launched an 80-day national campaign to uplift the crippled economy while acknowledging that the country cannot overlook the many goals that the people have to attain. Against this background, it is not difficult to fathom why Kim does what he does - keeps his people confused at best. He knows that like many rulers of the world today, he could successfully play with the emotions of his people. And he knows how to divert their attention. Foreign threats, scheming dark forces, devious designs of the unseen enemies are all that he needs to use to keep his people under the leash. Jingoism is a successful tool that leaders like Kim often employ to remain in power.

