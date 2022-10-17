Odisha surging ahead: What's going on?

The hare and tortoise race has begun. Odisha which is at a level which united Andhra Pradesh was 20 years back is now making a pitch for attracting investments from both within the country and abroad. It feels that if one makes a pitch with progressive ideas, be clear in their vision and display determination from the level of the Chief Minister down to the administration, which must finally turn the efforts into reality, nothing is impossible.

Odisha which was formed in 1936 was a state which did not have adequate infrastructure, was high on bureaucratic apathy, had poor entrepreneurship and lack of focus on the part of government.

But now a fresh breeze of air seems to be blowing across the state which is making all-out efforts to make the state an industrial hub with greater emphasis on manufacturing sector.

The state wants to ensure that the industrial growth should be related to the people and there should be proper blend of technology, industry and the general public.

The government is making all attempts to leverage these natural advantages through progressive policy, efficient administration, and technological interventions. The state is now ready to promote any industry – pin to TMT steel.

Unlike in some of the neighbouring states, they do not believe in too much of politics. "Let's bring a silent revolution," is the latest mantra the government has adopted.

If one looks at statistics, the state has been progressing well in coal and minerals sectors as well as metal industries like iron, steel and aluminium. But since employment generation in these industries is slow, in order to ensure inclusive growth it is simultaneously encouraging handicrafts, cottage industries, among others.

The statistics show that there has been "spectacular growth" of 10.1 per cent in the industries sector in 2021-22 which is "way ahead" of the national GDP of 8.8 per cent during the same period. It is time the two Telugu states wake up and concentrate more on administration and inclusive growth of industry and economy rather than issues like how many capitals it should have. If the present trend of agitations and attitude continues, it is certain that the hare would lose whatever advantage it had gained over the years.

If the fast-paced industrial growth momentum is lost, the loss would be enormous, and it would take several decades to recover the lost ground. People would automatically support any government that would make their lives better and remains connected with them. Money and muscle power cannot keep any political party in power for ever.