Rahul, Kharge look to Sharmila for Cong revival in AP

The AICC is going to lay its focus on Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would be holding a meeting with leaders of AP Congress. Rahul and Kharge want to revive the party in the state which is in a state of Coma. But then there is difference between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana the Congress had fiery leader in A Revanth Reddy who along with Bhatti Vikramarka and full support of AICC had taken up massive anti BRS campaign six months ahead of the polls.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Congress has never hit the roads or taken up any of people’s issues in the last five years. There has been no effective leader. Rise of Congress is a real herculean task. The AICC wants to get back into the arena with the support of left parties.

In the backdrop of this situation, the big talk in the political circles is that the AICC may bring in Sharmila the sister of Y S Jaganmohan Reddy as the new PCC president. The question now is will Sharmila who was known as “Jagananna Banam” (Jagan’s missile) in the last elections take a ‘U’ turn and take up campaign against YSRCP government. Is it possible? Or are there any links between the Congress party and YSRCP to divide the anti-incumbency votes?

Politics is an act of possibility. Anything can happen anytime. If that happens what would be its impact in Andhra poll scenario? Will she cut into the TDP-Jana Sena votes or will she be taking away share of the YSRCP votes or will she be cutting into the Christian votes which could adversely affect the YSRCP? She would go to people saying Congress is her father’s party. But then will the voters believe her since she recently dabbled in Telangana politics but did not contest?

But one thing is clear, Congress may become a party for political unemployment as large number of YSRCP leaders are contemplating to quit the party. Since all of them have closeness to her, they may prefer joining Congress party. Some YSRCP leaders are said to have got in touch with her even before there has been any official announcement of catapulting her into AP politics.

Another mystery is why did Sharmila send greetings to Lokesh on occasion of Christmas? It was she who had launched a verbal attack against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. Does she want to build bridges with TDP? Well time will have to tell.

But political circles are agog that Kharge and Shivkumar had already discussed the issue with Sonia Gandhi and it may figure again at the AICC meeting scheduled on Wednesday. Well 2024 Sankranti will not only see cock fights across the state but also intense political fight. Only thing is political leaders should learn to be more people and media friendly.