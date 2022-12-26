Rahul's thinking far removed from reality

Is hate being spread in the country? Are people divided based on language or religion or was Rahul Gandhi under such an illusion which made him launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

If one goes by what he said, there is contradiction in his thoughts and the ground reality. Rahul launched Bharat Jodo Yatra saying there is an urgent need to unite it. But now he feels, "People love each other, respect each other. Peaceful coexistence has been India's reality for thousands of years," and the reason he felt so was because he saw a temple, a mosque, a Jain temple and a gurdwara visible in the vicinity."

He further said that he had begun to think that hate had spread everywhere and that "we will have to wipe it out," but during the long walk from Kanyakumari to Delhi he encountered no hatred or violence and realised that the ordinary citizen wanted peace. But then he says he is puzzled as to why media shows hate and violence. Did Rahul decide to take up Jodo Yatra after watching media channels?

Well, whatever the reason for his decision to take up the yatra may be, one thing is clear that he nurses undue hatred towards the media and hence equates it with pickpockets who divert the attention. Nehru family, too, had a media house National Herald which is now mired in controversy and is facing a probe. Do we presume that barring their media, all other media houses are pick pockets? It is time he takes a quick peek into the past. The spurt in growth of media channels was seen during the Congress regime when his father Rajeev Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

It is a very sorry commentary. Seems Rahul is still unaware who the pickpockets are? It is your tribe Mr Rahul, the politicians who are pickpockets, not media. Is it not a fact that the politicians irrespective of the party in power pick the pockets of the common in form of one cess or the other and distribute freebies which lead to high price rise and inflation? Is it not your tribe which rakes up regional and religious sentiments for the sake of votes? Is it not your tribe which indulges in vote bank politics?

Without reforming the political system which needs to be the focal point for Jodo, the walkathon imagining that country is divided and using media as punching bag will not give political dividends. Why does not the Congress stay away from "pick pockets?" Why does it crave for media attention? It's not a healthy sign to use media as a punching bag.

There is a clear contradiction in the statements of the Bharat Jodo leader. On one hand, he says he did not find any hatred and people are living in peace. He then says why 24-hour Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim on channels? If it were so, then how is it that there is peace everywhere.

Rahul said that "in the Yatra, there has been no hate, violence, no questions on faith, caste, gender — no questions on clothes, a voice from the audience egged him on — and even dogs, cows, buffaloes and pigs had been seen but had not been harmed. The Yatra was like India, where everyone was welcome," he said. So, the big question is whether Bharat is united or divided? The answer for sure is that Bharat is united, but it is the politicians who are egoistic, having narrow outlook and so much divided that they will never unite.