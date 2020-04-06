Ruling party leaders in Andhra Pradesh should stop being naïve

There is a lurking fear that the lockdown could be extended by about a week or ten days. Well there are reasons behind this suspicion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hinted at a "staggered" exit from the ongoing 21-day lockdown. If the lockdown is lifted suddenly, the result could be disastrous. Hence the Prime Minister emphasised that 'it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends.' A lot depends on the outcome of the all party meeting Prime Minister is going to hold on April 8. But in the last two days there has been increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. According to Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health, Government of India, our doubling rate at present is 4.1 days. But if the cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat had not taken place, then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days.

The Health Ministry on Sunday said there were total 3,374 confirmed coronavirus cases in India with an addition of 472 cases being reported on Saturday itself. Total coronavirus deaths in India stood at 79 and 11 died on Saturday. The Ministry said that over 267 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease. We are also witnessing two disturbing features. Lack of discipline among people and some leaders like those who belong to the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh trying to utilise the situation for political gains. People in Andhra Pradesh have been violating the lockdown rules the most. Though there have been some such incidents in Telangana in the initial stages and once or twice in between during the last 11 day or so, the government and police acted swiftly and controlled the situation. But in Andhra Pradesh, leaders of the ruling party continue to go around with followers and candidates who would be contesting the local body elections and are utilising the door-to-door cash distribution scheme for campaign purpose. This is something which needs to be condemned and stopped. Can't the ruling party hold back its political aspirations for some more time? What is important now is to unite people and ensure that the lockdown is implemented successfully, and the spread of the deadly virus is controlled. If such dramas like distribution of cash at doorstep instead of utilising digital cash transfer is resorted to, people rush out in groups and that will defeat the purpose of lockdown.

Whatever the reason be, already there is sharp increase of number of corona cases in the State. Andhra Pradesh woke up late as compared to other States and hence 11 out of 13 districts are in the grip of corona. Some of the districts also have red zones. Resorting to acts like using the contesting candidates for distribution of pension and allowing them to campaign is not a wise move. Both the government, the party leaders and the people should understand that India has gone in for lockdown to avoid catastrophe basically because we are not equipped to handle if worst is to come. When world leader the US is struggling with lack of hospitals, ventilators, masks and drugs used for malaria what are we before them? Lockdown is the best option we have.

Elections, enjoying posts and the benefits that follow such posts would be possible if one is alive and if the people of the State are in good health. Unless the administration succeeds in ensuring that no one moves out, no amount of review meetings by the Chief Minister and his appeals would help in controlling the menace called Covid-19. It is easy to take decisions to open labs in every district. But do we have the necessary wherewithal for it? We don't even have enough isolation wards. We are still struggling to locate those who returned from Jamaat. States have been asked to work on war footing, identify virus hotspots and encircle them to contain infection. The focus for the next few weeks must be testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine. But most important is quarantine of politicians particularly the ruling party leaders and activists to prevent AP from becoming Anarogya Andhra Pradesh.