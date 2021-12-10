Russian thrust to Aatmanirbharata in defence

India and Russia recently signed a military tech cooperation agreement during the maiden 2+2 dialogue aimed at bolstering defence ties over the next decade. The two countries also signed agreements for the procurement of AK-203 assault rifles which will now pave the way for the production of over six lakhs of these small arms in Amethi. The deal had been finalised at a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu. These talks had been productive, fruitful and substantial.

The significance is greater when one considers the somewhat cold equations between the two countries in recent times. It is not that either India or Russia abandoned their friendly ties altogether. However, the emerging geo-political situation and India's perceived closeness towards the US and the bonding of Russia and China have all meant a slide between the two. India and Russia have a far greater understanding than best of the friends in the world and one should not misunderstand it due to their equations with others.

The two countries have now signed a deal for the manufacturing of AK-203 assault rifles in India. The domestic manufacturing of the rifles is crucial to meet the shortfall of small arms and will replace the old INSAS rifles. India badly needs efficient small arms as its enemies in the borders and the non-State players have been consistently upgrading their weapons.

Agreements signed between India and Russia include the contract for procurement of 6,01,427 7.63x39 mm assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd and extension of the programme for military-technical cooperation from 2021-2031 according to the government officials.

The AK-203 assault rifle deal is the biggest attraction of the trip of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. The AK-203, designed by Russia, will be produced in a new factory in Uttar Pradesh. Both countries have agreed to the terms of the deal in terms of numbers, price, and manufacturing process. The deal entails the production of 6,014,427 AK-203S for India's armed forces over a 10-year period. The agreement also indicates that the first 70,000 will include Russian-made components as technology transfers, and the army will receive these 32 months after the manufacturing process begins. Following delays in the deal the Indian Army had purchased 72,000 Sig Sauer rifles from the US and had placed another order for 72,000 rifles. The more the merrier. It is still a long way to go. We did embark on indigenously developing important equipment like missile systems. The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) started on the mission in 1982-83 itself under the leadership of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. India's 'Brahmaastra' - Brahmos - which was successfully inducted in 2006 is also a joint venture with Russia. However, the thrust is now on two concepts of Narendra Modi – Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and 'Vocal for Local.' These two are having their greatest impact on the defence sector. Cutting-edge technology is being adopted to strengthen the country's defence profile itself.

India imported nearly 10 per cent of the world's arms between 2015-19. Countries like Russia, despite some bitterness from the past, could always help India attain its Aatmanirbharata targets.