Shah tears into Jagan; Rahul’s speech insipid

As the countdown for the third phase polling has begun, the political scenario is getting clearer and clearer in the two Telugu states and, more so in Andhra Pradesh where Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are to be held. The stand of BJP which was not so aggressive till now creating certain doubts in the minds of the people regarding the real intention behind it joining TDP and Janasena alliance has now become clear.

It all began with the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a round table that the people of Andhra Pradesh want change in the government. On Sunday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was more candid when he said that the BJP had entered into alliance with TDP and Janasena to extend its full support to them in the fight against “Goondgardi, corruption, conversions and mafia activities.” He was very categorical when he said Polavaram Project was the “lifeline” of Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that it was derailed due to corruption in the state government.

“You vote Chandrababu Naidu (NDA) to power in Andhra Pradesh and Narendra Modi at the Centre. Within two years, Polavaram will be completed and water will be given to farmers,” Shah assured. Charging Reddy with trying to kill the Telugu language by introducing the English medium in primary education, Shah assured that the BJP would not allow such moves and that Amravati would be the capital of Andhra Pradesh once again.

Shah equated Jagan Reddy with Rahul Gandhi saying both were invited for the Ram Temple consecration but they did not attend. “Will you vote for people who did not attend the Ram Temple consecration?” he asked.

Not just that, the Election Commission, too, in a swift move on Sunday ordered shifting of DGP. This is what the opposition has been demanding for long but the ECI till date was silent and now the possibility of change of Chief Secretary, sources say, is also on cards ahead of Primed Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

These sudden developments seem to have had some impact on the ‘Siddham’ meeting of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The sting that one observed in his speeches all these days was suddenly missing. On Sunday he appeared to be more on defensive. He just listed his achievements and introduced party candidates for Nellore Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. He criticized BJP for entering into alliance with TDP and JSP to gain sympathy. He for first time criticised the Citizen Amendment Act. But interestingly, the YSRCP was among those parties which had voted in its favour in Rajya Sabha.

In Telangana, the Congress party had pinned high hopes on Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting. But Rahul Gandhi gave a lecture on who prepared the Constitution. He said it was his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. This had left people baffled. How did Gandhi figure in Constitution? Gandhi was assassinated in 1948 and the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

But for them, the country would not have got a Constitution and BJP wants to do away with it was his central theme. The rank and file were left disappointed. They felt the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was delivering better and stronger punch lines during the public meetings. This certainly would become another missile for the BJP campaign particularly when Modi would be visiting Telangana on May 8. Of course, finally what matters is what the Janata Janardhan have in their minds and to know that one has to wait till June 4.