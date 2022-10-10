The perplexing ways of politicos

Attempt to orchestrate political heat by making all kinds of comments has become the latest fashion. So far it was the social media which was criticised for indulging in "misusing," the medium for spreading unverified news, politically motivated bordering on character assassination. But now even political leaders are doing the same thing.

The statement of Rahul Gandhi (who claims to be on walkathon with the intention of Bharat Jodo) on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar accusing him of taking stipend from British goes against the intent of the Padayatra. Such comments will not help in Bharat Jodo. Rahul should display a greater level of maturity and try to really unite the people. If he can stir the conscience of the supporters of Savarkar and make them say "Yes" Congress is right, the BJP government has failed in all respects, the mission of Bharat Jodo would have been achieved. Just completing padayatra would only create a history.

It would be better if the script writers show greater restraint and talk more about the omissions and commissions of the BJP-led NDA government and try and establish why people should defeat BJP. The main purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to see that Congress comes back to power. So, it would be better if the Congress desists from hitting a self-goal and tries to unite all.

While this is the situation with 100-plus year-old Congress party, the politics in the two southern states are moving in another direction. With bypolls to Munugodu assembly constituency around the corner, a sort of hysteria is being displayed by the main contesting parties, the TRS, the BJP and the Congress. While the BJP had levelled allegations that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had performed occult rituals (Kshudra puja), the TRS says that the BJP is luring TRS leaders with high-end bikes and cars.

A look at neighbouring Andhra Pradesh presents another interesting scenario. There ministers say they are ready to resign, demanding that Visakhapatnam be made executive capital. A couple of them including the party whip resigned from assembly but the letter has not been sent to the Speaker's office and it was also found that it was not in Speakers format though they claim so.

Who should shift executive capital? Certainly not the opposition. It is the government that must do. So, are they alleging that the Chief Minister is not acting? Are they resigning because of this? Is it not a fact that the issue is in court of law? Is it not true that YSRCP has moved a private members bill seeking amendment to the Constitution, giving powers to the state government to shift the capital?

Why has no ruling party leader resigned when the Centre said it would privatise Visakha Steel Plant? Why no one resigned demanding railway zone for Visakhapatnam? Many factories have been shut down in north coastal region, why no leader resigned demanding that they be re-opened? The sanitary conditions in many schools in the state are in bad condition, why no one acts on it and why not even a local leader resigns on such issues? If they are emulating the model of agitation which was seen during the agitation for separate Telangana, the leaders should understand that the resignations then were against the government of the day which was against bifurcation of the state.

Another question that arises is why aren't leaders from Kurnool or Rayalaseema resigning demanding judicial capital? Why is it that only leaders from north coastal are making so much noise and even formed a JAC? Would it not have been better if a JAC for three capitals is formed instead of only for Visakhapatnam? It is now for people to ponder over.