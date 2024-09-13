The priggish behaviour of YSRCP, BRS

The way the opposition parties in both the Telugu states are behaving makes one wonder whether power is important for them or the welfare of the people. They are supposed to be people’s representatives but their actions do not indicate that.

Despite losing power and getting marginalised, they refuse to accept that it was their arrogance which cost them power. They continue to pursue a single point agenda – Create political disturbance one way or the other, and destabilise the present governments.

That is not the way a political party should behave. They need to act and work as watchdogs of people’s interest, scrutinise every policy decision of the ruling party, raise their issues in legislatures and win back their confidence. But, unfortunately, so far neither the BRS nor the YSRCP seems to be behaving like that.

Let us take the example of poaching of MLAs. The BRS is now crying foul and some unfortunate incidents like challenges and counter challenges between Kaushik Reddy of BRS and Arikepudi Gandhi who technically is a BRS MLA but is in Congress camp, and the attack on the house of Kaushik Reddy by Gandhi and his followers, and all the drama that followed till late in the evening show the pink party in bad light.

If the TRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, had set an example by asking all those who wanted to join or were poached to resign their seats and get re-elected, they would certainly have the moral authority to demand justice. BRS despite having an absolute majority in Assembly, in its eagerness to decimate the opposition not only poached the MLAs but even made Talasani Srinivas Yadav a Minister. But, today, the same BRS approached courts, pleading that the Speaker be directed to disqualify the turncoats. Did the previous Speaker take action on the disqualification petitions filed by Congress and TDP instantly? If what the BRS did was right, how can they blame the Congress now?

In fact, no political party in the country, including the BJP-led NDA at Centre, is serious to come up with measures to stop the culture of ‘Aya Ram Gaya Ram.’ Why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi who shows the Constitution and poses to be the torch-bearer of upholding Constitution make efforts to put an end to this culture and cleanse the system?

Why can’t the BRS which has 39 MLAs and an experienced leader like KCR stand by the people and fight for their rights rather than indulge in political criticism and make efforts to pull down the government of the day? Why not leave that job to the people whenever next elections come.

Let us take a look in Andhra Pradesh. There are many similarities between the attitude of the BRS and the YSRCP. The common factor is arrogance. When Vijayawada was flooded and people were in deep trouble, the YSRCP should have first jumped into action, pressed all its rank and file to participate in relief operations and once the water receded, it should have taken on the government in any which way they like. But Jagan went on attacking the government rather than extend any help to the flood victims.

Again when one of his party leaders was arrested for his alleged role in the attack on TDP office, Jagan says that former MP Nandigam Suresh was not present at TDP office and threatens retaliation if they come back to power. Why didn’t he or the

Speaker react when his ministers used filthiest language against opposition leaders on the floor of Assembly crossing all limits of decency and decorum? What do these opposition parties think? Is it personal grudges that are important? Are they elected to settle personal scores? It is a matter of shame if they think so. That is why there is an urgent need to bring in stringent rules on defections.