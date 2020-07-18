First Look Of Vijay Antony's highly anticipated sequel to be out on his birthday

Versatile actor Vijay Antony who did various challenging roles in his films had recently announced a 25% pay cut for three upcoming films to compensate his producers in the crisis due to corona and subsequent lockdown.

Meanwhile, makers of his upcoming flick have announced to release first look poster on the occasion of Vijay Antony's birthday on July 24th. They have announced that this film is going to be the highly anticipated sequel to his sensational blockbuster movie.

Vijay Antony scored several hits in his career. Then, which film's sequel is the new project, we need to wait for another six days for the clarity on this!