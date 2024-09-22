10 Extraordinary Experiences in the USA

Embark on an unforgettable journey across the USA with 10 extraordinary experiences, each offering a glimpse of the nation's diverse and captivating culture and landscape.

Jazz Music in New Orleans

Jazz was crafted in New Orleans, Louisiana, which changed the course of music around the world. Whether played by titans like Louis Armstrong and Miles Davis, or unknowns in the smallest of clubs, jazz is about expression, emotion, and living life to the fullest. Music is everywhere in New Orleans. Stop by Frenchmen Street, a street that runs north from the east tip of the French Quarter, for top- notch soul and jazz. While on Frenchmen, pop into Spotted Cat for live music on a Sunday, which is New Orleans’ favourite day of the week for dancing in the street. Preservation Hall is another destination for jazz enthusiasts, offering a rich immersion into the genre's history through captivating live acts. New Orleans also hosts an array of year-round festivals dedicated to celebrating jazz.

Napa Valley Wine Train

Embark on an unforgettable journey through California's famed wine country with a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, offering a unique and enjoyable experience amidst picturesque vineyards. Begin your journey in San Francisco and head north to Napa Valley, located less than 100 kilometres away, to experience the renowned castle-like wineries, gourmet dining, and charming bed-and-breakfasts. Board the historic rail tour and indulge in a three-hour gourmet meal onboard while soaking in some of the most scenic views you will ever see. Before the train ride, make sure to explore Oxbow Public Market for a taste of local delicacies, from fresh produce to artisanal chocolates.

Kentucky Bourbon & Barbecue

Kentucky's rich heritage of bourbon and barbecue blends tradition with craftsmanship where local ingredients and innovation lead to culinary artistry. Fly into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) and embark on a sensory journey at Louisville, along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, where distillery tours offer glimpses into the history of bourbon-making. Indulge in tastings to understand the spirit's flavours, while discovering other drinks such as the Mint Julep and bourbon-infused cocktails. In western Kentucky, discover the distinct taste of slow-cooked barbecue, where meat is smoked over hickory wood fires. Follow the Western Kentucky Barbecue Trail to enjoy these regional specialities or immerse yourself in local traditions at annual events like the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro or at other barbecue hotspots like Lexington, all within driving distance from the SDF airport.

Pizza Trail in Chicago

The famous Chicago-style deep-dish pizza comprises a cheesy, deep moulded crust with sauce and toppings. The iconic flavours of Chicago-style pizzas come in different varieties such as deep-dish, stuffed, and thin-crust which will send your taste buds through a whole new culinary experience. Try Lou Malnati’s, a Chicago institution, for the ultimate pizza experience with their famous buttery crust and crafted ingredients. A family-run joint, this outlet has been turning out some of Chicago’s best pizza pies since 1971. It is so popular that the restaurant regularly ships its deep-dish specialities across the nation. Another popular eatery for the stuffed deep-dish pizza is Giordano’s, which has been consistently earning accolades across "Best Pizza" lists for over four decades.

Touring the Grand Canyon by Helicopter

On an exciting helicopter ride, experience the awe-inspiring majesty of the Grand Canyon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and iconic natural wonder of the USA. Trips depart from Las Vegas offering breathtaking views of the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and the Mojave Desert before soaring over the Grand Canyon itself. Other tours take you over other sites, including the Kaibab National Forest, the Colorado River, and the awe-inspiring Dragon Corridor, offering some unforgettable experiences over the Grand Canyon National Park.

Northern Lights in Idaho

In Idaho, the unexpected sighting of Northern Lights over Priest Lake and the stunning Idaho Panhandle National Forest is a mesmerizing spectacle. This region offers an ideal canvas for the aurora with its mountainous terrain and serene warm-water lake in the backdrop. Located approximately 80 kilometres south of the Canadian border and 150 kilometres northeast of Spokane, this region is easily accessible from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and Spokane International Airport (GEG) in Washington by car. The area is renowned for its dark, clear skies perfect for northern light viewing during winter.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

For nine days every October, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta takes to the skies with around 600 balloons and crews from all over the globe. Since the first rally in 1972, the Balloon Fiesta has grown so popular that it claims to be the USA's largest annual international event and one of the most photographed events worldwide. Nearly 1 million people flock to the launch field during the festival which is filled with various side events and contests amidst the colourful backdrop of balloons and the Sandia Mountains. Albuquerque International Sunport is just 25 kilometres south of Balloon Fiesta Park.

Broadway Shows in New York City

Prepare to be captivated by New York City's unparalleled and larger-than-life Broadway shows. A visit to the city will not be complete without experiencing the glitz and glamour of a Broadway production featuring show-stopping performances, compelling storytelling, and breathtaking set design. With 41 historic theatres lining its iconic streets, Broadway offers a diverse array of long-running classics like "Chicago," "The Lion King," and "Wicked," alongside new productions each year. From gripping dramas to captivating musicals, there is a Broadway show to suit every age, taste, and budget, ensuring an unforgettable journey into the world of live entertainment that leaves you spellbound for hours on end.

Alaskan Cruise

Go on an Alaskan adventure on a cruise for a deeper dive into the wilderness to uncover natural wonders and native wildlife. No trip to Alaska is complete without a glimpse of these iconic creatures, best experienced on a wildlife cruise departing from towns like Whittier, located 93 kilometres from Anchorage, or Seward, which is roughly a 2.5-hour drive from Anchorage. From magnificent glacier viewing in Glacier Bay National Park to wildlife-spotting excursions, these cruises offer unparalleled opportunities to witness Alaska's majestic fauna and breathtaking landscapes.

Colorado Hot Springs Loop

This captivating journey traverses more than 1,200 kilometres from the historic Hot Springs Loop to the scenic Roaring Fork Valley, culminating in the rejuvenating waters of Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs. A 2.5-hour drive from Denver, Chaffee County is the first stop. Explore Chaffee County's protected public lands and natural hot springs, then reach Saguache County for serene stargazing. Discover Pagosa Springs' downtown hot springs amidst mountain scenery before continuing to Durango for outdoor adventures. Venture to Ouray for hot springs and scenic hikes, then explore Carbondale's creative district and indulge in Avalanche Ranch's natural pools. Conclude your journey in Steamboat Springs, where Western heritage meets thrilling snow sports and rejuvenating hot springs, before your return to the capital Denver.