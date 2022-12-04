A destination for uniformed-devotees to savour quality annaprasadam

For many uniformed-devotees, there is one destination that draws them at frequent intervals for food as they not only savour quality meals but also get them done in a conservative manner sticking to the 'deeksha' restrictions.



From Bhavani to Hanuman, Ayyappa to Kanaka Mahalakshmi and Venkateswara Swamy deeksha, the devotees get to relish meals sans garlic and onions as even the cooks preparing the food will be on deeksha.

Known earlier as Visakha Sri Ayyappa Annadana Trust, the Visakhapatnam-based Yerimeli Ayyappa Anna Samaradhana Seva Trust has been serving food consistently for over two-and-a-half decades now.

Except for a year's gap during the Covid-19 pandemic, Yerimeli Ayyappa Anna Samaradhana Seva Trust has been serving food to lakhs of devotees on 'deeksha' along with the poor and civilians.

The endeavour of serving free meals to the devotees was initiated in Sabarimala. However, after the initial two years, the organisers shifted their base to Visakhapatnam following a major accident in Kerala that claimed 140 Ayyappa devotees who were on deeksha then. Later, following the Supreme Court's restrictions, the organisers decided to move to Visakhapatnam.

With a sole objective of serving food to the devotees in uniform by following all the rituals and traditions, a group of 13 trust members and their families work in tandem to contribute to the selfless service.

The cyclic menu they serve includes rice, lemon rice, flavoured rice, sambar, curd chutney, sweet pongal, boorelu (sweet fritters), banana and papad. They will be served on separate plates for the devotees, volunteers and the poor.

From 8,000-9,000 people frequenting the place near Akkayyapalem in the initial years, the trust now serves 3,500 to 4,500 devotees who are on various deekshas a day. Even as several makeshift arrangements have been made for the devotees in every nook and corner of Visakhapatnam for annadanam, the prominence of the decade-old trust continues to grow stronger.

Annually, the trust carries out 'annadanam' for a period of 45 days between October and December. With the support of the donors, the trust members dish out quality meals to those who are on deeksha. "First priority is given to the devotees in uniform. Later, the hunger pangs of the poor will be satiated. In addition, volunteers come forward to savour our food on a daily basis," explain the trust members.

Yerimeli Ayyappa Anna Samaradhana Seva Trust also maintains a peetham at the Port Hospital junction in Akkayyapalem. Based on the importance of the days, go puja, Annabhishekam, leaf puja, panchamrutha abhishekam and kumkuma puja will be performed for the deity at the peetham.

Meanwhile, kainkaryam (tiffin) will also be served to the devotees under the banner of 'Visakha Sri Ayyappa Annadana Trust'.

Even as many devotees follow rituals adhering to strict restrictions, the trust provides relief by serving sumptuous meals for them.