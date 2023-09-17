Ajit Wadhwa is a renowned poet, author and architect. A maverick who has written three poetry books is also a certified business coach. No wonder his poetry deals with practical issues imbibed in our lives. His last stanzas often provide solutions to our problems. Wadhwa has written three poetry books till now, and all his books have received over 100 five-star reviews on Amazon India.

He has won the author of the Year award for his book ‘The Winner’s Love’ and the poet of the Year award for his book ‘On a Journey Called Life’. He has received the ‘Asia Pacific Influencer of the Year’ award for influencing the youth through his social media handles, where he enjoys a huge following. Professionally, he is an architect and a real estate valuer with a work footprint in North India. He also motivates youth with his lectures and live poetry sessions.



Interview excerpt:



Q: When did you first realise you wanted to be a writer?

A: Well, I started writing poetry way back in 2008 while I was studying in Scotland for my Master’s degree. I temporarily left my family to upgrade my education. Those were the toughest years for me and for my wife as my son was newly born. So, I started writing poetry for my wife to express my love towards her. I believe that one becomes a better poet if one has felt love, betrayal, melancholy and hard times in their own life.

Q: How long does it take you to write a book?

A: I write regularly. This is my hobby and a compulsion, for I must provide the latest and fresh content to my readers on various social media platforms. In a regular course, I can finish a book within six months, including the editing part.

Q: What is your real-life work schedule like when writing?



A: I have saved an hour daily for my literary work in which I read and write poetry. This one hour spared is in the morning. So, my morning writing habit doesn’t interfere with my professional work.

Q: What would you say is your interesting writing quirk?



A: I write practical poetry, mostly on life and karma. People, especially youth, could easily relate to my poetry. It’s profound but easy to understand. One doesn’t have to manufacture thoughts to understand my poetry. It’s imaginative, but the imagination and the delicate nuances in it could be manifested and interpreted easily.

Q: How do books get published? What are your favourite books to read?



A: It’s a long and complicated process. When you are ready with your content, you have two choices: either to go for a traditional publishing route or prefer a publishing route. However, the latter one is better for the Indie authors. Nevertheless, content is always the King. Good content is the key to an author’s success. An author should be able to create a connection with their readers. That’s paramount! I usually follow poets. I follow Emily Dickinson’s and CharlesBokowski’s works.

Q: Where do you get information & ideas for your books?



A: I’m a keen observer, and I have travelled across the world. I have learnt some hard lessons in my life in my journey till now. I will keep sharing my experiences and observations through my poetry with this world. Most of my poetry is on life and karma, of which love is also an intrinsic part.

Q: When you write your first book, and how old were you?



A: I’m in my mid-forties, and my first poetry book was published in 2021.

Q: How do you create your main character?



A: The majority of my poems are written in ‘first person’ so that the readers can easily relate to them.

Q: What might be your next book about?



A: My next book will be a collection of my poetry only. Again, the poems will depict human life’s journey, starting from the birth of a human and culminating in old age. It will cover all the phases of human life, including youth, career, love, desires, betrayal, etc.

Q: Can you describe your writing space?



A: I have published three books till now. ‘The Winner’s Love’ has poetry on ‘Karma’ and ‘Love’. The karma section has been dedicated to the problems we usually face in our youth when we feel demoralised & demotivated. The karma section has tried to motivate the child to do well in their lives & careers and not to feel disheartened. Many sonnets are lyrical metaphors.

‘Different Strokes of Love’ is in the love genre. Love is an intrinsic part of our life and one of our important needs. The realm of love is limitless. Love imbibes a variety of emotions and actions. I’ve tried to capture them all.

My third book is ‘On A Journey Called Life’. The theme of this book is the descending soul on earth and its journey as a human, which is called life. This book has my philosophies on life in free verse.

Q: What is the most challenging part of writing a book?



A: The difficult part is creating quality content that your readers expect from you. The editing part is also very important. A book shouldn’t have grammatical and other mistakes in it.

Q: What do you like to do when you are not writing?



A: I’m usually busy with my professional work, architecture and real estate valuation.

Q: What does your family think of your writing?



A: My family supports my passion, which is writing.

Q: What types of questions do you ask yourself when planning a book?



A: Around ninety per cent of my following is in the age group of 18 to 30 years globally. I do it for the youth while writing.

Q: Have you experienced writer’s block? How do you handle it?



A: Writer’s block is natural because one can’t do the same chores and follow the same thought process and routine forever.

I take it as a natural phase. I started reading poetry from different poets during that phase and drew inspiration. Once you start writing, you can’t live without it either. It becomes as important as your blood & veins. So, the writing has to start again after a block.

Q: How important are book reviews?



A: Book reviews are critical if done by credible literati. It helps increase your readership and get your work recognition & accolades.

Q: How many books have you written? Which one is your favourite?



A: My three solo poetry books have been published till now. The first poetry book ‘The Winner’s Love’ was published in June 2021. My second book ‘Different Strokes of Love’ was published in October 2021, and My third book ‘On a Journey Called Life’ was published in April 2022.

Q: Do you hear from your readers much? What kind of things do they say?



A: Yes, I’m connected to my readers through social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Koo.

I’ve got verified (blue tick) accounts on all these platforms. The youth relates to my poetry, and they convey their appreciation and blessings to me through messages.

Q: What is the best part of being a writer?



A: When praised and recognised, your work is spiritually and emotionally satisfying. These are the things that a writer usually craves for.