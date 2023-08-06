A road to a friend’s house is never long

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you have not learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything. A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out. Friends bring more happiness into our lives than virtually anything else. Friendships have a huge impact on our mental health and happiness. The friends love can be called Platonic love. It’s typically a love that means you care for someone, they are important for us and we are emotionally connected to them. They provide comfort and joy and relieve stress, prevent isolation. Friendship is the one of the greatest bonds anyone can wish for. Some where down the line they become a significant part of our life. You meet many along the way of life, but only some stay with you forever. Those are your real friends who stay by your side through all weathers. We all grew up listening to and reading Panchatantra Stories as kids. These stories taught us the values of love and friendship and about the ups and downs of life. These stories have been around for centuries. Most stories speak about gaining friends and choosing the right kind of friends.

The circle of friends you have defines who you are and who you are going to become likewise. If you surround yourselves with positive people who motivate you, you will have positive vibes all around and get motivated. On the other hand, if you take the wrong-path you can even regret it for life. Good friends always remain loyal to you and accept you for who you are during your good and bad times. Aristotle, the Greek Philosopher, a Polymath said that: Friends share a moral set of values and principles of an irreducibly moral nature. These types of relationships are not bound by pleasure or maintenance of utility, but share a sustainable friendship over a life time.

Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood or let it be any ‘wood’, all flourished on this theme. The oft quoted example of friendship is of Jai and Veeru from the movie Sholay, in which Jai sacrifices his life for his friend Veeru. In ‘Rang De Basanti’, not only do the friends have loads of fun together but also sacrifice their lives for their beloved friend. And nothing can rival this kind of friendship. ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, is another classic when it comes to Bollywood friendship movies. You can watch it million times and still be amazed at the brilliant equation the three friends share with each other. Friendship, teaches us about loyalty, it helps us to become loyal and get loyalty in return. There are characters from our ancient texts that redefine friendship. Episodes from The Ramayana and The Mahabharata narrate inspiring stories on friendship. It understands no barriers of caste, creed, faith or color. Friends care the least about the mount of wealth you have in your treasure box. Shri Krishna and Sudama testifies the statement. Krishna and Arjun must have got along as friends due to their similar personalities. Both were humble, followers of Dharma, powerful warriors, learned in Vedic texts, similar in age and cousins. Krishna and Arjun were destined to be friends so that they could together rid the Earth of evils. When Karna battled rejection owing to his caste, it was Duryodhana who gave him a new lease of life and identity by anointing him as the king of Anga. Karna as a token of his love and friendship was ready to die for Duryodhana. They stood by each other through the moments of ecstasy and agony. Draupadi and Lord Krishna were closest friends. When her modesty was outraged, when all men including her husbands, stood helplessly, it was Krishna who came to her rescue. When Sugreeva was abandoned and ostracized from his kingdom Kishkinda by his brother Vali it was Shri Rama who lend him a hand. Since then, they were for each other as friends in thick and thin. Maa Sita, the lady of personified holiness was held captive by the demon king of Lanka Ravana in Ashok Vatika. His servants, all of who were devils like him, ill- treated Sita, but it was Trijata, who cared for her and respected her. She became a close confidante of Sita who stopped her from ending her life. Let us take a cue from these great friends that will continue to inspire many generations to come.

You may have a large friend circle in school or college, but you know you can only count on one or two people with whom you share true friendship. Those who stay with you forever are your real friends who stay by your side through thick and thin. 15 to 20 years ago things were not that simple. Friendship continued through letters though there was much waiting and excitement in it. If the chain of communication broke, then there was no way to resume it, and find the friend however you wished. The friends remained in letters and in thoughts for a long time till God knows when. But its easy now to maintain and renew friendship with technology and gizmos.

There are lessons for our polarized, at- each-others- throat society, because the animals and other creatures live in harmony, no matter how different they are. It’s not quite the Biblical tale of the lion lying down with the lamb, but the bond between two different species becomes stronger and stronger when they understand each other and protect one another when needed.

Life is partly what we make it and partly what it is made by the friends we choose. We fight with our friends yet come back again together setting aside our differences. This is what makes us strong and teaches us patience. A true friend will help you in worst situations and when life gets tough. The most beautiful discovery true friends make, is that they can grow separately without growing apart.