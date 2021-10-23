A shrine of Jains and Hindus

Kolanupaka is a village of Aler constituency of Yadadri-Bhongir district has 2000 year old Jain temple (renovated) known as Kulpakji or the Kolanupaka Jain Temple



This temple is one of the oldest of Jain shrines. It took 20 years to renovate and temple re-opened in December 2008. The old sanctorum was preserved and a complete new temple was created surrounding the existing tower.

The temple houses three main idols namely, Lord Rishabh, Lord Neminath and Lord Mahaveer. The temple will house a 'Chow Mukha', a four faced idol of Jain Gods.

Jainism found its way into the Telangana region in the 4th century AD. The Jaina movement started from the days of the Satavahanas and picked up speed under the rule of the Rashtrakutas. It was during this time that Kolanupaka emerged as one of the prominent centers of Jainism. It is an important pilgrimage site of the Svetambara Jains. Konalupaka Jain temple houses the idol of Lord Rishabha who is considered to be the first of the Jain Tirthankaras.

The most fascinating vista is that of the 51 inches tall statue of Mahaveer. The idol is made of a single piece of Jade and is exquisite in execution. The statue bears an awakened crest-jewel of consciousness between the eyes and an adamant heart charka.

The Kolanupaka Jain temple is an architectural marvel. There is beauty engraved as the Tirthankara idols which surround its premises.

The temple uses red sand stone and white marble aesthetically to enhance the stylistic aspects of its interiors.

The entrance gateway of the temple is flanked by Lord Simandar Swami and Mata Padmavati.

The most beautiful piece of art within the temple premise is probably the huge stained glass window depicting the Jain guru Parshvanath.

Sri Someshwara Temple



This temple was established by Chalukya's about 800 years back in Kolanupaka.

The main deity is Swayambu linga known as Someswara lingam and his consort goddess sakthi matha chandikamba.

The temple is very old one and there are stone inscriptions of kings who have donated lands, cow, gold etc, to the temple during the period 1070-1126 A.D. There is a Linga here known as Nyayalinga, where villagers settle their disputes by touching the linga and solve their problems.

Veera Narayana Swamy Temple



This temple is also situated in the same place Kolunapaka, near Someswara Swamy Temple. This temple is also very old one. Chalukyan style is reflected on this temple built around 1104 AD. Inside the premises we see Mahalakshmi and Sita Rama in different sanctum. The Kolanupaka village is Located near Aler Town on Hyderabad- Warangal highway. It is 7 kms away from Aler town, 78km from Hyderabad and 70 kms from Warangal. Visiting places nearby Historical Yadadri shrine and Bhongir fort.

Kolanupaka Jain Temple



