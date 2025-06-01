A spiritual experience

The historic Dargah Shah Khamosh in Nampally, Hyderabad, transformed into a vibrant confluence of devotion, music, and timeless architecture as it hosted its annual Urs fair. Dedicated to Hazrat Shah Khamosh, also known as Syed Moinuddin Hussaini, the spiritual successor of Baba Farid, the three-day event marked a rich tradition that dates back to around 1871, when the revered Sufi saint was laid to rest here. The presence of the sacred ‘Bahishti Darwaza’ — the Gate of Paradise brought from the tomb of Baba Farid in Pakpattan, Pakistan — adds to the spiritual magnitude of the site.





Renowned Qawwals including the iconic Warsi Brothers and Ateeq Hussain Bandanawazi enthralled the audience with soul-stirring renditions. What made the event truly memorable was the respectful silence maintained by attendees, who listened in rapt attention amidst an awe-inspiring setting adorned with European chandeliers and classic Grandfather clocks. The Dargah’s unique blend of Islamic and Gothic architecture, which earned it the INTACH heritage award in 2007, served as a majestic backdrop to the performances.

“This is not just about music; it’s about unity, peace, and the divine,” shared Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini of the Dargah. “Music brings together people from across any religion, caste, or creed. It’s a moment to have a spiritual connection with the Almighty and bring in peace for the mind and soul.”

The Urs fair continues to be a testament to the inclusive and mystical traditions of Sufism — where faith transcends boundaries and melody becomes a medium of spiritual elevation.











