A treasure trove of modern Indian art

Bidders have the rare opportunity to acquire exquisite masterpieces and rare compositions spanning different periods of Modern Indian Art at AstaGuru’s upcoming ‘Collector’s Choice’ Modern Indian Art auction.

Commenting on the auction, Sunny Chandiramani, Senior Vice President- Client Relations, AstaGuru, said, “The overwhelming response to ‘Collectors Choice’ affirms its success in creating a platform that appeals to a broad range of collectors, fostering a vibrant and dynamic art community. The ability to acquire artworks at different price points presents a chance for both seasoned and new art connoisseurs to expand their collections with diverse pieces. It encourages exploration and discovery, enabling them to uncover hidden gems and lesser-known artists that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Leading the auction lineup is lot no. 15, which features on the catalogue cover. The work appearing in an auction for the first time belongs to the oeuvre of revered Bengal School artist Nandalal Bose. Executed in 1941 with tempera on paper, it depicts the immortal imagery of Radha and Krishna churning butter. Through vibrant colours and intricate details, as well as the serene expressions and graceful postures of the figures, the work evokes a sense of harmony and embodies the spirit of divine love. This lot is estimated to be acquired at INR 15,00,000 – 20,00,000.

Lot no. 47, an untitled work by artist K. Laxma Goud is estimated to be sold at INR 20,00,000 – 25,00,000. Appearing in an auction for the first, the work executed with acrylic on canvas in 2022 is a brilliant example of the artist’s vibrant and captivating colour and his mastery over figurative subjects.

The auction will also present several renditions by Krishen Khanna depicting his famous Bandwallah figure. Lot no. 72 is a large-scale monochrome work executed with acrylic and charcoal. This work is estimated to be acquired atINR 25,00,000 – 30,00,000. Lot no. 179 showcases a group of Bandwallahs through the medium of a bronze sculpture. Executed in 2016, this work is appearing in an auction for the first time and is estimated to be sold at INR 10,00,000 – 15,00,000.

Lot no. 95 is a work from F. N. Souza’s iconic head imagery. The mixed media on paper creation was executed in 1956 when the artist was staying in London. It was during this period that Souza first achieved critical and commercial success. The work originally belonged to the collection of Ragnar Zedell, who met the artist in Stockholm in the early 1960s and became one of his earliest patrons in the city. This work is estimated to be acquired at INR 40,00,000 – 60,00,000.

Titled ‘Prakriti,’ lot no. 113 is an illustrious example of S.H. Raza’s exploration of the ‘Bindu,’ which became an iconic element and a unifying motif of his oeuvre. Executed in 1994 with acrylic on canvas, this work also embodies the artist’s renowned and groundbreaking approach to geometric abstraction. This work is appearing in an auction for the first time and is estimated to be sold at INR 80,00,000 – 1,00,00,000.

Lot no. 133 is a monochrome abstract landscape work by Ram Kumar titled ‘Autumn Landscape.’ Executed Circa 1950, this work was created after the artist moved to Paris to study under famed artist and writer Andre Lhote. The oil on canvas work is estimated to be acquired at INR 60,00,000 – 80,00,000.

An important bronze sculpture by artist Himmat Shah, lot no. 145, is also offered in the auction. The work ‘Untitled - Goddess Durga (Ed. 5/5),’ was also exhibited at the artist’s retrospective at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi, in 2016. It was also published in the book ‘Himmat in London: 36 Bronze Sculptures’ by Aleph Book Company in 2021. It is estimated to be sold at INR 25,00,000 – 30,00,000.

Lot no. 155 is a large-scale figurative work, executed in signature style by artist Jogen Chowdhury. Executed with pastel & acrylic on canvas in 2019, it is estimated to be sold at INR 30,00,000 – 40,00,000.

Lot no. 200 is an untitled work by artist Anjolie Ela Menon, executed in her signature medium of oil on masonite board. Executed in 2022, it was showcased in the exhibition titled ‘Anjolie Ela Menon: Nostalgia 2022’ at Vadehra Art Gallery, New Delhi. It was also published in the book ‘Anjolie - Inner Vision: A Selection of Works from 1956 – 2022’ by The Arts Trust, Mumbai, in 2023. This work is estimated to be acquired at INR 30,00,000 – 40,00,000.

The auction will also present works by several more eminent artists of India, including M.V. Dhurandhar, Jamini Roy, Rabindranath Tagore, M. F. Husain, Akbar Padamsee, K. H. Ara, Sakti Burman, K. K. Hebbar, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Ganesh Pyne, Satish Gujaral, K.G. Subramanyan, Manu Parekh, Biren De, Thota Vaikuntam, Bhupen Khakhar, V.S. Gaitonde, and ManitBawa among others.