Abdominal obesity and sedentary lifestyle driving early, aggressive diabetes risk among south Asians: Study

A new study published in the BMJ has revealed that abdominal obesity combined with increasingly sedentary lifestyles is fueling an early and more aggressive onset of type 2 diabetes among South Asians, particularly Indians. The findings highlight the alarming trend that this population develops diabetes at a younger age and with lower body mass index (BMI) compared to white populations, leading to faster progression and more severe complications.

“South Asians face type 2 diabetes earlier and more aggressively than most other populations. Our review shows that diabetes often begins at lower body weight, progresses rapidly, and leads to more complications like kidney disease and heart attacks,” said Dr. Anoop Misra, Director of Diabetes Foundation (India) and lead author of the study.

The study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from the US, UK, and Sri Lanka, analyzed randomized controlled trials, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. It found that the prevalence of diabetes in South Asia is not only high but also rising alarmingly among younger populations. Environmental factors such as reduced physical activity and dietary transitions towards processed foods have contributed significantly to this surge.

A striking finding was that South Asians carry more abdominal fat, higher ectopic fat accumulation — particularly in the liver — and lower skeletal muscle mass compared to their white counterparts of the same age and BMI. These traits, coupled with rapid beta cell dysfunction, accelerate the onset and progression of hyperglycemia, increasing the risk of severe complications like retinopathy, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease.

The research also revealed that South Asians experience higher post-meal glucose spikes and transition more quickly from prediabetes to diabetes. Poor lifestyle choices, including diets rich in refined carbohydrates and low levels of physical activity, further amplify this risk.

“Prevention through healthy diet, physical activity, and weight control is critical, and instituted early,” Dr. Misra, former Professor at the Department of Medicine, AIIMS, stressed.

However, the study also underlined systemic barriers that worsen the diabetes crisis in South Asia. Limited access to affordable healthcare and lack of awareness delay diagnosis and treatment, particularly in underserved communities. This delay often results in complications being detected only at advanced stages, making management more difficult.

“Access to affordable care remains a huge barrier,” Dr. Misra noted, calling for urgent interventions at both individual and systemic levels.

The researchers emphasized the need for region-specific solutions, including strengthening healthcare systems, implementing affordable and innovative treatment approaches, and rolling out population-wide preventive measures. They also called for awareness campaigns to encourage early testing and lifestyle changes among at-risk groups.

With youth onset of diabetes becoming more common, the study warns that without immediate action, South Asia could face an unprecedented health crisis marked by soaring cases of chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disorders, and reduced life expectancy.