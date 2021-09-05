ACE Engineering College – Laying the path for bright career of young engineers

Academics: Since its inception 2007, ACE engineering College has been investing its energies on singular focus of Education for empowerment of all. Engineers make societies. They are the architects of Civilizations. ACE believes that every student who joins the stream of Engineering education is not just an individual aspiring to make a career but a responsible and professional. Very well aware of this, ACE adopted and implemented the never-failing skill-reskill-upskill model of pedagogy.

Skilling for Academics-Skilling of the students is a continuous phenomenon that focuses on building strong fundamental concepts in engineering subjects through University prescribed syllabus. Students are monitored and guided to experiment on application of theoretical knowledge in their practical sessions to realize the function and purpose of the concepts. This ensures that the student meets the requisite academic standards in terms of aggregate to plan for a successful career. Laboratories are well equipped not just to conduct experiments prescribed in the syllabus but also to take-up and tinker with research related experimentation works.

Reskilling for employability: University curriculum is well supported by rigorous training programs for reskilling of the students in core competencies and to prepare them for employment readiness. The Butterfly, A novel training program is conceived and designed to impart employable skills in the students from first year of study itself. In addition, every student is given training in Competitive Coding skills for ready absorption by the all the industries, in addition to career in IT industry. The Training and Placement Cell guides and mentors the students to practice competitive coding on popular platforms like LEETCODE, HACKERRANK, HACKEREARTH, CODECHEF etc., so that they are well exposed to the environment of online coding contests

Student who enters the College is molded in several skills and abilities need to match the industry needs and challenges in life. The Prism of Evolution of the student ensures the seven necessary abilities the student acquires during the stay in the Campus so that the student can launch professional career with FLYING COLOURS

Enviable infrastructural facilities

"For any college to flourish, necessary resources need to be taken care of in two directions. First, ergonomically well-established infrastructure and second, well trained and competent human resources, i.e., faculty and trainers force. We understand the aspirations of students who want to make their career through our college as well as pursue their interests and hobbies. We also understand the hopes of parents who wish a bright future for their children. We know the responsibility we are given, and we have taken all the measures by finely defining both micro level and macro level plans that we are required to do in matching the expectations of the two primary stakeholders. We have invested in building heavy infrastructure to provide trainings to the students. We also know the need for well trained and faculty who are up-to-date to impart skills in trending and emerging technologies as well", said Prof. YV Gopala Krishna Murthy, General Secretary, ACE Engineering College. Some of these include the following:

l Exclusive Training and Placement Cell with 300 networked Computing facility

l 700 Capacity Seminar Hall to organize activities medium size gatherings including both Campus and Pool drives

l 1200 Capacity Auditorium with ultra-modern facilities

l Canteen with Highly automated No-Human intervention food preparation facilities

l Well stacked library with subscription for international research journals

Learner centric welfare

College encourages meritorious students by rewarding them by supporting through merit scholarships. Students who secure ranks upto 20000 in TSEAMCET and APEAMCET are rewarded with aid as per the following table.

l Affordable transport facilities covering twin cities

l Library and labs kept open in late hours and on holidays.

l Separate hostel for girls and boys

l Free transport for deserving and eligible candidates from Ghatkesar to College

Research & Development

Improvement in academic standards is possible only when the faculty is encouraged to upgrade themselves. In this direction, College has well established R&D Cell that meets regularly to take a review of publications and research work of faculty members. Well defined R&D policy is in vogue in the College. The Cell is responsible for identifying the agencies, initiate Collaboration process and identify a team of faculty members to advance their upskilling for the benefit of students and themselves as well. The College through the Cell has signed has MoU with various nodal agencies for research work and empowerment of faculty

l MoU with Bennett University in AI & ML

l MoU with M/s Applied AI Pvt Ltd for training of faculty and students

l MoU with M/s Brain O Vision for AI & ML

l Incubation Centre to for ideation and experimentation work promote entrepreneurial abilities in students

l Sponsor faculty to technology specific trainings in AI & ML from Hyderabad Central University

Placements Success



Efforts put by the College are bearing fruits in terms increased placements both in terms of number of placements and quality of placements. Training programs under The butterfly program are being received well and students are making use of the skills improvement programs. Number of placements is increasing year over year. Highlights of success stories of the Placements are mentioned hereunder:

l 520+ placements of 2017-2021 Batch of students and still counting

l 65 recruiters

l A handful of students of 2022 batch (Going from III to IV year of Engineering) got recruited in Infosys through INFYTQ and HACKWITHINFY and some other companies

l Internships in reputed Companies with stipend / financial support. Upon completion of internship, students would be offered positions in the Companies.

l Highest package of Rs. 10 LPA and Average package of Rs. 3.5 LPA

l Placements in reputed CompaniesAccenture, TCS, TATA Elxsi, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, Byju's, WileymThree, Hitachi, Planet Spark, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, Techigai, Capgemini, Hexaware, NTT Data, Deloitte, ADP, Vistex,

l Majority placements through National Level test based recruitments like TCS NINJA, TCS CODEVITA, TCS DIGITAL, WIPRO NLHT, INFYTQ, HACKWITHINFY etc.

The College



ACE Engineering College has been granted Autonomous Status by University Grants Commission(UGC) for a period of ten year with effect from Academic Year 2020-21. Satisfied by the quality academic practices in vogue in the College, UGC, the granting authority of Autonomous Status to Colleges has granted to the College on the recommendations of JNTUH to which the College is affiliated.

"We are proud to have been granted Autonomous status by UGC. This is testimony to the academic standards our college has been implementing beyond regular curriculum. This is in line with our vision and mission to have flexibility in identifying the needs of industry orient our academic strength towards nurturing the students into potential workforce that meets the expectations of the industry", said Prof. YV Gopala Krishna Murthy, General Secretary of ACE Engineering College. Taking reference to the UGC document on the profile of higher education in India, he said that the college has been working towards attaining autonomous status that delinks the college from the affiliating structure, provide operative freedom to exploit the strengths and rich experience of the of the faculty, and exercise the freedom of offering the students training and skill based programs more relevant, current and trending in a flexible manner while laying strong foundations in core competencies.

Continuation of present initiative taken: Prof Murthy said that the College has ben implementing skills enhancement program for the industry readiness of the students under the name the Butterflyand established Skill Development Centre to effectively implement the program. The college has developed necessary infrastructure to implement skill development program in latest technologies. The College has signed MoUs with various players in the fields of AI/ML, IoT etc., established finishing school for students to experiment and do projects. The College has also organized state level hackathon contest in association with JHUB. With autonomous state being granted to the college, it would be more convenient to organize these programs with more flexibility and effectiveness as well as deeper penetration in terms of the breadth of students reach.

Periodical career awareness programs, career counseling will be an integral part of academics at ACE. In addition students would be constantly monitored for their skill enhancement, knowledge improvement with ability to handle their personal and professional career efficiently. Imparting ethical skills, social skills shall form integral part of academics at ACE. Prof Murthy thanked UGC and JNTUH for granting Autonomous state to the college and assured quality education at ACE and assured parents and students of continued commitment of quality education.