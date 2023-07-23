Allowing the feminine to flow

Today, for the first time, humanity is at a point where we can relax our survival attitudes a little bit. If we relax our survival instincts, you will see, naturally the feminine becomes very significant. But unfortunately, modern societies are not relaxing their survival instinct; whether it is a car or a home or whatever, we are just raising the bar.

Right now, the whole world is ruled by economics. When money is the only important thing, the masculine becomes the most dominant part of our social structure. Unfortunately, we are moving in that direction. The feminine is being totally obliterated in many ways, especially in Western societies, and it is beginning to happen in India also.

Everybody is ambitious and wants to achieve success. But that is a very foolish way. There is a way to achieve success without being fired by ambition. If you are concerned about everything around you, you will naturally do your best; you will not hold back anything. That is a woman’s way of operating. That is the best way to operate in the world.

Masculine and feminine should be looked at in terms of two qualities, not in terms of male and female. If the feminine has to really flourish, if it has to flow, we need to create a society where our values are more spread out to all aspects of life. When music, art, love, care, when all these things become as important as economics, then women have as much of a role or even more of a role in life than man. A home, a social structure, a nation, or humanity as a whole is not complete unless the feminine also finds full expression. You must make this happen in your own lives, around you and in society. Otherwise, we will live very incomplete, lopsided lives.

If the feminine found a better expression on this planet, generally people would smile more, be a little happier, a little more loving; life would be a little more beautiful. After all, it is in pursuit of human wellbeing that all activity is done. But that has been completely forgotten because that is the way of the masculine is to go somewhere without paying much attention to what is here and now. The feminine is not trying to go anywhere; the feminine is happy where it is. If these two aspects are in balance, we will go somewhere but we will also enjoy where we are right now. That is what needs to happen in the world.