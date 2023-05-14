Aulive co-founders discuss the benefits of cruelty-free fashion

With the heightened awareness on protecting the environment and other living creatures especially animals, fashion industries and brands around the world initiated manufacturing and catering of plant based footwear, handbags and other accessories to its customers. This led to the birth of Vegan fashion.



In India, there are several popular brands which cater to a wide variety of fashionable vegan accessories to its customers. Aulive is one of the popular brands for vegan handbags which was launched in the year 2017 by co-founders Wamika Shekhawat and Yashraj V Rathor. Speaking to Hans India, Wamika Shekhawat shared her eye-catching journey about the brand.

What inspires you to initiate or set up a brand for vegan bags in India?



At a young age, I stumbled upon some YouTube videos that exposed the harsh reality of sourcing genuine leather and fur. As a result, I made a conscious decision to opt out of purchasing products that had animal leather, fur, or any other animal-derived materials. However, despite my commitment to cruelty-free fashion, I still longed for the look and feel of leather bags and garments. However, the options available in the Indian market were limited, and often failed to meet my expectations in terms of quality and design. This led me to realize that there was a gap in the market that needed to be filled, and inspired me to launch Aulive - a brand that offers stylish, sustainable and cruelty-free bags made from faux & plant-based materials. My goal is to provide customers with a viable alternative to traditional leather bags, while also promoting ethical and sustainable fashion practices in India.

What differentiates between vegan leather and animal leather? What are the benefits or unique features of using a vegan leather bag?

Vegan leather is a type of leather substitute that is made without using animal products or by-products. Instead, it is typically made from materials like polyurethane, pineapple leaves, coconut water or cactus etc. One of the main benefits of using vegan leather is a cruelty-free alternative to animal leather, which is often associated with unethical practices in the fashion industry. Additionally, vegan leather can offer unique features such as being more durable, water-resistant, and easier to maintain. By choosing a vegan leather bag, you can have the satisfaction of knowing that you are making a compassionate choice without compromising on style or quality.

Can you share some tips on how to maintain vegan bags?

Taking care of your faux leather bag is important to ensure its longevity. Just like genuine leather, faux leather needs to be conditioned regularly. To keep your bag looking its best, wipe down the surface with a clean, damp cloth to remove dirt or debris. It’s also important not to overstuff your bag, as this can damage the stitching and even ruin its shape over time. At Aulive, we provide more tips and tricks for bag care on our website and social media handles to our customers.

Do vegan bags discolor or start peeling after being used for months?

While faux leather is a good substitute for real leather, it doesn’t have the same durability as chemically treated decomposed animal skin. To prevent your faux leather from peeling, it’s important to take proper care of it. Regularly cleaning it with a mild soap, avoiding getting it wet, and keeping it away from direct sunlight can help extend its life.

How do you attract or grab the attention of customers to purchase your products?

Most of our customer base comes from word of mouth and organic growth. We have a loyal customer base who repeatedly purchase from us and act as our real brand ambassadors by recommending us to their friends and family. Additionally, we often engage with communities of like-minded individuals who are passionate about climate and wildlife action. Our bags provide an alternative option for conscious consumers who are looking for something unique and impactful to add to their wardrobe.

Are you planning to produce vegan accessories other than bags like shoes, apparels etc?

In the future,we are considering expanding into leather alternative jackets, belts and many more. We understand that it will require additional expertise, but it is definitely something we are interested in diversifying into.

Do you offer any discounts or festival offers to the customers?

As a small business, we value our artisans and customers equally and strive to provide fair pricing for our products. While we understand the appeal of deep discounting, we believe in the importance of slow and ethical production, which is why we do not offer frequent sales. However, as a special offer, we are currently running a first-time benefit of 10% off on our products.

Customer reviews about your products?

We have received positive feedback and reviews from our customers. For instance, recently, one of our long-time customers, who has been with us since our launch in 2017, placed an order for a dozen June Coco Wallets as a gift to her bridesmaids. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that our products have made an impact on our customers’ lives and have become a part of their special moments. We also receive feedback and suggestions from our customers, which helps us improve and grow as a brand.

What are your future goals?

Our plans include expanding our product offerings, investing in more plant leather options, and listening to our customers’ requests. We’re excited to reshape our brand and provide our loyal customers with even more ethical and conscious design options.