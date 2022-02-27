Bachcha nahi, pataka

Child artist Yagya Bhasin , who was known for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' and Star Plus show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' and now his film 'Biswa' alongside Sharib Hashmi which has travelled film festivals where he plays visually handicap will release soon. He will also be seen in 'Bidita Bag', Rajniesh Duggal starrer 'Bal Naren' in a pivotal role.



Yagya in a conversation with "The Hans India," says that he was always passionate to become an actor. He shares how he got the passion into showbiz and important moments in his journey. Let's have a look into it.

How did your journey in acting started?

When I was 7, I used to watch a lot of films and imagine myself as the hero of the film instead of the actor who was actually playing the role. And gradually I developed my passion for acting and one day I just asked my father that I want to be an actor and he asked me what they can do for me, I told that we need to shift to Mumbai for that. My dad and mom discussed about it and then they both left their professions for me to become an actor. And this is where my journey started in acting.

Tell us about your role in 'Bal Naren.'

In 'Bal Naren' there's a young boy named Naren who is determined to make his unhygienic village clean inspired by a personal life experience that occurred in his life. You will need to watch the movie to know what that incident that aroused his determination was. He is inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and love to maintain cleanliness everywhere he goes.

Did you find it challenging to work with senior actors like Govind Namdev, Bidita Bag and Rajniesh Duggal? Tell about the working experience with them?

It was absolutely not challenging at all because Govind sir, Bidita ma'am and Rajniesh sir were very kind, supportive and caring. I used to consider them as my friends. They used to guide me through the scenes and give me tips how should I act and new techniques. And it was a great experience working with them.

As a child artist, how do you manage to play choose and play versatile roles considering they get only similar kind of roles?

I think it's a blessing to be able to perform versatile kind of roles as a child actor. And I always be very grateful to that. Also my father is my manager so he chooses the roles that are going to be the best for me. And I'm very happy and enthusiastic to play different kinds of roles.

How was your working experience with Kangana in 'Panga'?

Kangana Mam was very good with me. She was very kind and supportive. It was wonderful sharing screen with her. I learned a lot of things from her like dedication and coping up with co-actors like helping them. I also used to play games with her and I had a fantastic time on and off screen.

At a young age, how do you deal with performance pressure?

No I don't feel any kind of pressure because I thoroughly enjoy and love what I'm doing. If you are passionate about something you don't feel pressurized about it at all. And I'm very passionate about acting and I don't feel pressurized about it because if it bothers me then it's going to revolve in my mind and detoriate my performance. So yes there no pressure as such.

How was your experience working in Television? Do you wish to work again?

Yes I wish to work again because I started with television myself like my first ever acting project was a cameo in a TV show named 'Mere Sai' where I was playing a role of a villager and since then in whichever tv show I worked in I had a wonderful experience with a wonderful cast. And yes I wish to work again for sure.

Who is your inspiration in acting?

I will say Chris Evan sir who played the role of Captain America is my inspiration as I said I was deeply inspired by movies and the ones which I watched the most were Avengers movies and then I decided to become an actor back then when I was 5 year old.