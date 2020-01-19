Bard of Blood actor Shamaun Ahmed talks about how he bagged SRK's webseries

He is understated, a little shy and insists he doesn't have a clue how the media works as he's not "media savvy" at all. But he's an ace actor and packs a hefty punch in all performances. Meet the gorgeous Shamaun Ahmed whose performance in NetFlix' 'Bard of Blood', an espionage thriller set in Balochistan, produced by SRK's Red Chilles has been the talk of the town. Here, the very charming Shamaun talks about Bard Of Blood, Shahrukh Khan and more.



Bard Of Blood has got such a positive response. How did you manage to bag this Red Chillies web series?

I can't begin to tell you how excited we are with the response .I had broken my foot while shooting in Thailand and was on bed in Kolkata when the call came. I remember dressing up and taking an Uber with my zimmer frame in tow to go to my friend Oona's place to shoot the test. I'm told that I was selected the same evening I sent my test but they were a little worried about an actor using a zimmer frame and crutches to do an action series! A few weeks later, I wheel-chaired my way to Bombay and then to Red Chillies HQ to sign the contract. I must thank Mr Shahrukh Khan, Netflix, Mr Gaurav Verma director Ribhu Dasgupta and Bilal Siddiqui for putting their faith in me to play Qasim.

Could you tell us more about your role?

I play Qasim Baloch, a warlord who is married to Jannat Bashir Marri (Kirti Kulhari), the sister of Nusrat Bashir Marri (Abhishek Khan) - the teenaged leader of the BAF. Qasim believes that he is better suited for the role of leader than Nusrat and wants to prove himself and save his country and his people.

How was it working with Emraan Hashmi and Sobita? How was it working with Shahrukh and Red Chillies?

Apparently, coffee can keep you awake but doesn't help you focus. The day I was to shoot my first scene - it was with Mr Hashmi. I didn't drink coffee that day, but needless to say, I was rather nervous. I reached the sets that morning in the freezing cold and met him. He was very warm and casual - totally chilling on the set. No starry airs whatsoever. From there on it was a cake walk. I hope every newcomer gets a senior like Emraan Hashmi to work with. He really does encourage you to give your best.

As for Mr Khan… for as long as I can remember my mother always told me that one day, Mr Khan will launch you and I mostly would reply, "Mum, he is a big man he doesn't have time for such nonsense." As you know - mothers are always right. I'm very grateful to him and the whole team.

What else is in the pipeline in terms of projects for you? Are you going to be doing more webseries or are there films too lined up?

Well, I have just returned from London after shooting for 'The Girl on The Train' in which I play a pivotal role. (Yes! Ribhu sir has repeated me in his very next!)

Frankly, I'm not going to differentiate between web series and films. I will go with the flow. I am in talks with different productions and casting agents for three films - one of which I'm hoping to sign soon; A mad comedy with a message to be directed by Gaurav Sinha.

Shamaun, you are good looking, talented and a good actor, how come you haven't done too much in Bollywood?

Well, good looking and talented I can't be sure about.. I'd like to totally believe you, but I can promise you that even if I do lack in these departments - I make it up with hard work and pure will! To be an actor you need to be seen. You have to meet people and ask for work. I have not managed to do that not because of anything else but for the fact that I'm a very shy awkward introvert person. I'm the kind of person who meets a friend at a funeral and says "Wow! So nice to see you here!" – purely out of awkwardness or not knowing what to say to start a conversation. Now imagine the same person meeting/asking people for work. But how else is anybody supposed to know that I exist… I am lucky and grateful for the work I've done so far. And I'm hoping I can stop being an awkward fool now.

What about work in Kolkata? Are there any projects in the pipeline?

I don't think Kolkata has ever been interested in working with me which at one point hurt a lot. But I am grateful that the advertising fraternity there always had my back and helped me become what I am today (not the awkward fool part!). Especially all the senior photographers in the city - they always used to tell me I was meant for bigger things. I'm just out to prove them right now. Kolkata will always be home. But I have to be where work takes me.

If you look back, which is 'that' one character you played that you are really proud of?

Reza. It was an Indo-British production that I was shooting for in Thailand. That's when I broke my foot and was out of commission for a few months - throwing the schedule into a tizzy. We all got busy with other projects since then and it's been simmering in the back burner for over a year now. I'm dying to reprise that role.