Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, Aries may face both opportunities and challenges. Your hard work may be recognised at work, so keep up your energy and enthusiasm. Your efforts will yield positive results. In personal life, you may try to rekindle some old relationships. This is the time to spend time with your friends and family. There may also be some new meetings in your social life, which will make you happy. From a health point of view, it is important to remain mentally and physically active.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week can be positive and progressive. You will appear more confident during this period. Relationships with colleagues and family members will strengthen, which will make you feel mentally not only calm but also empowered. On the work front, you will unleash your creativity and problem-solving abilities. This is the time to execute the plans that you had considered earlier. Focus on your goals and easily overcome every obstacle that comes your way.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week symbolises balance and harmony for you. You will be inspired to bring newness to your social life. Your sensitivity and charming personality will attract people around you at this time. Your relationships will be strengthened, and you will be ready to spend special time with your loved ones. Keep in mind that it will be very important to maintain politeness and understanding in conversation.

Cancer

Ganesha says your responsibilities may increase this week, but this is a good opportunity for you to prove your abilities. You will be known for your determination and hard work in your work. Focus on your goals and be ready to take steps in the right direction. In personal life, spend time with family and friends. Their support and love will boost your morale. Have open conversations to bring positivity to your relationships. Health-wise, focus on regular exercise and a proper diet.

Leo

Ganesha says this week indicates positive changes. Your hard work and dedication are likely to be rewarded during this period. It will be important to maintain a balance between personal and professional life. At work, you may be given the responsibility of some new projects, which will help you hone your skills. Working together with colleagues and promoting team spirit will be beneficial. Maintaining patience in difficult situations can give you great results.

Virgo

Ganesha says the week will start with positive energy for Leos. This week, you will get a special opportunity to spend time with your friends and family. People around you will appreciate your warmth and leadership skills, which will help you build social relationships. On the work front, this week you may get a chance to work on some new projects. Your ideas and creativity will be recognised, so trust yourself and do not hesitate to present your ideas. If you are looking for a new career opportunity, then this is the right time.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, you may see many important changes in your life. You will try to understand your feelings and go deep within yourself. This is a time of self-realisation for you. Do not hesitate to share your deepest thoughts, as this will strengthen your human relationships. This week, you may face some challenging situations at work, but with your wisdom and strategic thinking, you can successfully deal with all of them. Keep conversations with colleagues open and honest.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week will open doors to new possibilities. You will get the opportunity to express your creativity freely, which will enhance your ideas. This week is also a time to focus on yourself. Your social activities will increase, and it is a good time to make new friends. Your energy will also remain positive, which can help you move towards your goals. However, do not shy away from helping people in need. Sweetness will remain in love and relationships, but do not forget to maintain communication from time to time.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be full of new possibilities and communication opportunities for you. Your social activities will increase, and you will meet new people, who will give a new direction to your thoughts and perspectives. Your ideas will develop rapidly during this period, so use the right opportunities to enhance your creativity. Some new ideas will emerge in your professional life, which you will have to pay attention to.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, many opportunities and challenges may come your way. Your mind will be full of ideas, which will help you clarify your goals. Your dedication and hard work at work will yield positive results. This week, you may get the responsibility of a new project or work, which will test all your skills. However, make sure to prioritise your choices and preferences to avoid mental stress. In personal relationships, there is a good opportunity to spend time with family and friends. If you want to resolve an old dispute, this is the right time.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is full of enthusiasm and new possibilities for Sagittarius. During this time, you can see positive changes in your personal and professional life. Confidence will increase, and there will be a zeal to achieve your goals. Your social life will also improve. Friends and family will be around you, and time spent with them will make you happy. There is a possibility of deepening a special relationship, so do not hesitate to express your feelings.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week indicates change and self-reliance. Your insight and sensitivity have increased, which will help you understand the emotional aspects of people around you. It is important to stay away from any kind of negativity this week; move forward with positive energy. New possibilities may arise in your career, so do not hesitate to share your thoughts. This is the time to move in the direction of your dreams. Your relationships will also intensify; respect your partner’s feelings and maintain communication.