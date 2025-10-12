Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week is a positive and encouraging time for Aries natives. There will be a flow of collective energy in your life, which will strengthen all kinds of relationships. If you wanted to reconnect with an old friend, this is the right time. A feeling of love and cooperation will awaken in your heart, which will also increase your social circle. Take the initiative to increase mutual understanding and harmony in relationships; this will increase the warmth between you even more.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be very wonderful overall for Cancer natives. A new positive energy will flow in your life, which will inspire you to strengthen your relationships. This time is ideal to spend with your close ones. You will be successful in strengthening your emotional bonds, which will give you security and satisfaction. You will feel happy in the company of your loved ones. Small things will make your heart happy.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week, the overall experience is going to be a bit challenging for Libra natives. You will feel that there may be some hindrances in the relationships around you. This is the time when there may be difficulties in communicating with your partner or loved ones. You are full of passion and enthusiasm, but the energy around you may bother you a bit. Be careful in conversations, as any matter can take a big form. You may face ups and downs in various relationships.

Cancer

Ganesha says the overall situation is going to be extremely positive for Capricorn natives this week. There will be a flow of positive energy around you, which will help to lift your morale. You will experience harmony and understanding in your relationships. Spending time with family and friends will bring you happiness and satisfaction. During this time, your communication skills will improve, which will make your relationships even stronger.

Leo

Ganesha says this week is very positive and encouraging for Taurus natives. This is the right time to welcome new opportunities in your life. You will be able to strengthen relationships with people around you. Due to your sociability and friendly nature, you will actively participate in social activities, which will bring freshness to your relationships. During this week, focus on matters that can make your kinship deeper.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, you may face some difficulties in relationships. You may feel that there are some communication issues going on in your relationships. This time shows the need for deeper communication with the people around you. Try to express your feelings openly, as this can reduce your worries. Maintain positivity and, most importantly, move forward with patience and empathy. Spending time with your loved ones will be very important for you this week, so that you will be able to understand and support each other.

Libra

Ganesha says this week can be a challenging time for Scorpios. Problems may arise in the surroundings, which may affect your mental balance. There are also chances of tension in personal relationships. This week indicates facing some difficulties in love and relationships. You may feel unable to express your feelings properly, which may increase misunderstandings. You should take care of your relationships with dedication and patience. Try to clarify things and be open in communication.

Scorpio

Ganesha says there may be many challenges and disruptions for Aquarius natives this week. You may feel that the situation around you is unstable, and this may disturb you mentally. Some differences may arise in relationships, due to which you may feel anxious. This is the time when you need to pay attention to your reactions. Avoid any kind of argument, as it may worsen the situation. Lack of mutual understanding and cooperation can also be seen in your social life.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week can be somewhat challenging for Gemini natives. During this period, you need to pay attention to your emotions and mental state. It will be important to maintain composure in whatever situation you come across. You may feel a kind of restlessness inside you, due to which you will experience difficulty in thinking clearly. Social and personal relationships may be slightly hindered, which may make you feel insecure.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, the overall situation looks very great for Virgo people. There is a flow of positive energy around you, which will raise your morale and make you cheerful. This is the time when you will be inspired to share your feelings and thoughts with others. Your relationships will grow sweeter, and you will be able to connect more deeply with your loved ones. In love, your sensitivity and understanding will bring you closer to your partner.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will be very positive and dedicated for Sagittarius natives. There will be a surge of enthusiasm and excitement in your life, which will enable you to bring more depth to your relationships. The bridges of communication will be strengthened at this time, and you will connect heart to heart by spending time with your loved ones. Due to the depth of feelings, you will be happier and satisfied with your friends and family members.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, the overall experience for the Pisces natives appears to be a bit difficult. You may face some troubles during this time, especially at the level of your thoughts and feelings. Emotions may be a bit unstable, and you may get lost in some memories of the past. This may hurt your mental health, making you feel a little anxious. People and relationships around you may also experience some tension during this time. However, this challenging time will provide you with an opportunity to grow and understand yourself.