Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says, it's very likely that your week will start off well. You'll feel motivated and ready to tackle your week's tasks. You will be emphasised with all forms of kind deeds. This week, you're going to demonstrate to your superiors your reliability. You and your pal have gotten along well, and you're thinking of popping the question. The time is right to begin a fresh connection with confidence at its core. You have put a lot of effort into achieving your goals, but the path beyond is surely tougher. You'll be tempted to work more quickly if you use alternatives.

Taurus: Ganesha says, your goals are specific and well-defined, and you're devoted to achieving them modestly this week. Your family members will guide you on the proper path. The welfare of your household will constantly come first for you. Your partner will stand by your side in times of need. You could have a lucky time this week. You will maintain objectivity when it relates to your connection. You'll be aware of what needs to be done and the amount of energy and energy you're prepared to put into it.

Gemini: Ganesha says, you'll discover imaginative ideas that will enable you to boost your employment income. Your supervisors will find it straightforward to take your suggestions into account. Your working life will change for the good as a result. You will exhibit your usefulness and efficacy. You might be surprised and want to reevaluate your career choice. Nevertheless, you must avoid letting your past interfere with the current and rather make wise plans for tomorrow. Your connection will be impacted by Venus's passage in your 8th house. You've been experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

Cancer: Ganesha says, you'll enjoy yourself this week. Issues that annoy you won't be a worry to you. You'll be searching for opportunities to develop your profession. Since you'll focus on developing your courage and strength, you won't be terrified of anybody anymore. Considering you haven't communicated to one another in a while, you will likely experience issues with your partner. Spend some time reflecting on what you really want from this relationship. You've been exerting yourself tougher due to your health issues, which has made you exhausted.

Leo: Ganesha says, you have been searching for new possibilities and you will get them this week. If you find an appropriate opportunity, your job search could be over. Your income may start off modest, but it will eventually increase. The time is not now to abandon all hope. You might receive support from your partner, which would cause you to experience awful. Instead of focusing on the drawbacks of your connection, emphasise the benefits. No issues with your wellness will arise. Your youngsters may fall ill or get a low-grade temperature in the afternoon.

Virgo: Ganesha says, all your assumptions are true, this week will be a great week for you even though you may win the lotto you've been winning for a while. You may use your sense of irony in your professional life, in addition, to assist you to unwind. This week, take into account all the risks before you make a purchase. Your new partnership will get started on a personal note. Take baby strides in your relationship and you will realise how cherished you are.

Libra: Ganesha says, your actions and feelings will be motivated by a positive perspective this week. Nobody will be capable of diverting your attention or keeping you from your objectives. You might also start a household improvement venture or focus on addressing household problems and marital fluctuations. This week, you might feel pressured to quit your work and lead a nomadic lifestyle. But even before you think of something else, you must first think about your responsibilities in the household. Your love life will be wonderful this week.

Scorpio: Ganesha says, this week, you need to be extremely meticulous. You could maintain your composure at the workplace this week and argue with a colleague. Your job might be negatively impacted by this. You must keep your cool and use logic to navigate the issue. This week, it's crucial that you maintain your composure. You're in a fulfilling connection and want to advance it, but your partner isn't keen. Collectively, you may brainstorm a resolution and talk it through. You will be bothered by the stress and obligations.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says, this week, you'll be a touch beyond the usual route, but you'll still be prepared to help or encourage anybody who confronts you. You'll be happy with your decision and donate to a great cause. You'll meet new people this week thanks to your inherent capacity for empathy. Given that you have not really been functioning well lately, you'll be depressed this week. You should assign your duties to someone and spend a few days' vacations from work.

Capricorn: Ganesha says, this week at business, you'll be given executive authority and put in command of the upcoming assignment. You will be required to put in a lot of energy because your involvement will be very important at this point. You have to be ready for what comes next and for unanticipated events. Due to unforeseeable events, you'll have a memorable meeting with a new person. This person will become more familiar to you as you appreciate their companionship.

Aquarius: Ganesha says, you'll learn some fantastic information this week, so be prepared. As you have chosen a crucial choice for your household, you will be moving ahead. Others will feel pity for you, but your strength will shock them. You will experience economic challenges, but you will figure out how to get beyond them. You always fall ahead because you wait too long to ask for help when you need it. You ought to never be reluctant or scared to ask for assistance. This week, your partner will be so happy with what you've done that they'll believe you are someone who will strongly commit to this relationship.

Pisces: Ganesha says, you will deal with a range of problems at employment in the first half of this week. You'll have a hard time getting beyond your obstacles. Nevertheless, you need to be patient and watch for future benefits. Rather than relying on your colleagues, make sure you do your part and fulfill your obligations. You've been a great partner since you're considerate of your partner's interests and humble. Affection will reward you with benefits if you stay in tune with your primal inclinations. You must alter your daily pattern and partake in beneficial activities in order to keep beneficial and ward off sickness.