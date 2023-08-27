Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says that the people of Aries may face some problems at the beginning of the week, but the second half will prove to be very auspicious for you. During that time you will be successful in improving your work area. At the beginning of the week, due to lack of timely support from close friends and colleagues, the mind may be a little disappointed. During this time, you will need to fulfill your family responsibilities properly. From the point of view of health also, this time can be a bit painful for you.

Taurus: Ganesha says that this week, the natives of Taurus can get success in the work done, even if it is late. New sources of income can be created at the beginning of the week. This week can be normal in terms of health and you can get full support of luck. More time for women will be spent in worship or auspicious work. In the second half of the week, there will be a great success in economic matters. The decision can also come in your favor in matters related to the court. However, be careful while signing any paper and sign only after reading and understanding.

Gemini: Ganesha says that this week is going to bring happiness and good fortune to the people of Gemini. Good news can be received from the child side at the beginning of the week. Those who are preparing for competitive exams will also get some good news. During this, you can get the full results of hard work and effort. However, avoid taking any big step by getting excited or getting carried away by emotions. Especially do not make the mistake of ignoring the feelings of family members. Desired progress will be seen in both career and business.

Cancer: Ganesha says the first part of the week is going to be better for Cancer people. At the beginning of the week, you may see sudden progress in your career business. There will be relief in matters related to court-court. The opponents themselves may come to you to initiate the agreement. This week, working women may face some difficulties in coordinating between home and office. In the second half of the week, there will be an excess of work in the workplace. Due to some obstacles in the planned work, the mind will remain a little upset. During this, more hard work and effort will be required for success in work.

Leo: Ganesha says the people of Leo zodiac may have to take full care of the fact that if caution is removed, an accident happens. This week, you will need to work harder to get the desired success in the field of employment. Beware of hidden enemies in the workplace and do not pay attention to the small things people do. During this time your opponents may try to distract you from your goal. Drive carefully this week and take full care. There is a possibility of an old disease emerging once again. If you get an opportunity to settle the case going on in the court outside, do not miss it at all.

Virgo: Ganesha says for the people of Virgo, this week can be like the fulfillment of dreams. At the beginning of the week, good news related to career business can be heard. For those who have been waiting for their transfer or promotion for a long time, their wish can be fulfilled this week. At the beginning of the week itself, it is possible to meet a senior and influential person, with the help of which profitable plans will be made in the future. During this period, through your intelligence and hard work, you will be able to make progress in your field of work, career, business, etc.

Libra: Ganesha says that at the beginning of the week, you may have to travel long or short distances in connection with work. During this time new sources of your income will be created, but the excess of expenditure can be a bit high. The behavior of relatives and best friends couldn’t be more positive. The mind will remain troubled due to not getting timely help from relatives. Those who have been wandering for employment for a long time may have to wait a little longer to get the desired success. In the second half of the week, do not take any decision related to home or business in haste.

Scorpio: Ganesha says this week is a sign of being careful with the people of the Scorpio zodiac. If you are thinking of changing the job or investing money somewhere in the business, then before taking such a decision, do consult your relatives once. Think carefully before taking any major decision, otherwise, you may have to repent later. While taking decisions on any matter related to family, take full care of the feelings of your relatives. During this, it would be appropriate to move ahead by meeting friends and family members. Do not disclose your plans in the workplace; otherwise, opponents may put obstacles in it. Take a step forward with caution in your love affair; otherwise, things may get spoiled.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says the week has brought good fortune for the people of Sagittarius. At the beginning of the week, with the help of a close friend or influential person, you may feel relieved by completing a long pending work. There will be full cooperation of senior and junior colleagues in the field. The mind will be happy by getting the desired position or work. The power of people associated with politics will increase. There will be an increase in respect etc. in the field of social prestige. In the second half of the week, you may have to run a lot in connection with the purchase and sale of property like land, vehicle, house, etc., but your hard work will give you both success and profit.

Capricorn: Ganesha says the people of Capricorn who were worried about the progress of careers and business, their wishes can be fulfilled this week. Seniors in the workplace will appreciate your work. You may get some important responsibility. Earlier investment in any scheme or business will bring profit. Students engaged in the preparation for examination competitions can get good news. In the second half of the week, due to the arrival of a dear person in the house, there will be an atmosphere of happiness. Any auspicious work can be completed in the family or there will be an opportunity to participate in any auspicious occasion. Material comforts will increase.

Aquarius: Ganesha says the people of Aquarius should take full care of their pockets while spending this week. At the beginning of the week, more money can be spent out of pocket on things related to amenities. If you are thinking of buying a new land, building, or vehicle, then take this decision very carefully. The help and advice of a friend will prove to be very effective in taking the business forward. In the first half of the week, long or short-distance travel is possible with the spouse. The journey will prove to be enjoyable and create new relationships. In the second half of the week, the mind will be worried about the health of an elderly person in the house.

Pisces: Ganesha says that this week is going to be very auspicious for the people of Pisces. At the beginning of the week, there can be chances of profit and progress. During this time you can be successful in influencing others with your speech and behavior. There will be harmony with siblings. If you were planning to buy a land or building for a long time, then your wish may be fulfilled this week. You can get full support of parents. With the help of best friends, there will be chances of profit in the workplace or business. Students engaged in the preparation for examination competitions can achieve great success.