Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope









Aries: Ganesha says the week will be good for employed people but stay away from any unnecessary conversations. Do not say anything to anyone that may spoil your position in the office or cause you to face defamation. This time will be beneficial for people doing business and you will climb the stairs of success. Talking about students, right now you will need to focus on your studies. Your problem will be solved by meeting a guru. From a health point of view, your condition seems better now. However, be sure to pay attention to your diet.





Taurus: Ganesha says people doing business will get tremendous results from their hard work this week. Your partners will also work hard, due to which your business will progress very fast. Talking about students, now they will have to be serious about their studies. Studying under the guidance of an intelligent person will bring you success. From a health point of view, there may be some ups and downs in your health at this time. The week will be fine for travel.





Gemini: Ganesha says there will be a good situation for you in court matters. take care of your health. With the help of luck, you will be successful in work also. There will be some tension in working life. There will be a possibility of an increase in expenses in business. Talking about students, they may have to go far away for studies. You can prepare for the competition even while staying away from home. From the health point of view, there does not appear to be any major health problem at present. The middle and last days of the week will be good for traveling.





Cancer: Ganesha says you will get tremendous success in business partnerships, which will increase your confidence. You can also try some new work. This will also be a good time for investment. Stress will be removed from the lives of employed people. Your hard work will be successful. You will benefit from your better performance. Talking about students, they will now enjoy their studies. Despite some problems, they will be able to pick up very good tricks. From a health point of view, your health will be good this week. Take care of your eating habits.





Leo: Ganesha says the week will be good for employed people. Your hard work will bear fruit and you will see good profits. It is possible that you may get a big incentive this week. People doing business will have to depend on someone who will not be very reliable, so be cautious. Talking about students, this time will be favorable for you. From a health point of view, your health will be better now. Stomach upset may occur, take some care. Skin allergies or blood pressure problems can also bother you.





Virgo: Ganesha says you will be full of self-confidence. This situation will bring you a lot of profit in business. Talking about students, you will work hard now, but along with hard work, also pay attention to time. You will get better benefits by working at the right time. One thing you have to keep in mind this week is that you should not be unnecessarily stressed. Because this can have a bad effect on your health. Include nutritious elements in your diet.





Libra: Ganesha says your efforts will be successful and they will give you strength. This time will be good for students. If you want to participate in any competition then the beginning and last days of the week will be better. From a health point of view, it will be very important for you to take care of your health right now. You will get good results from your hard work, while people doing business will get a chance to meet some big people who can support your business. From a health point of view, you will have to avoid stress right now.





Scorpio: Ganesha says you will think further about how to increase your income. If you are trying to take a loan from someone then it would be better to wait now. If you are also taking a loan from the bank then wait for a while. The week is favorable for employed people. At present, any matter related to property may attract your attention. If we talk about students, they will feel some hindrance in their studies, keep this in mind. For this, you will have to get help from an elderly person in your family. Only the last days of the week are good for traveling.





Sagittarius: Ganesha says this week will be much better for people living a love life. There is a possibility of your love relationship getting tied into marital bonds. There will be some unrest in your family life right now. For employed people, this will be the time to prove their ability. At the same time, people doing business will not be able to get the results as expected even after hard work. Be careful of your opponents. Talking about students, right now they will have to concentrate on their studies.





Capricorn: Ganesha says don’t say anything that will spoil your relationship, because your beloved’s mood will get spoiled. Employed people will have to concentrate on their work because, for a long time, they have been feeling that they can do their work in a better way, but are not able to do so because their mind is somewhere else. People doing business will take full advantage of this time. There will be profit from travel and profit in business. Talking about students, right now you will concentrate on your studies, but many things will distract your attention. From a health point of view, your health will be very good this week.





Aquarius: Ganesha says the jurisdiction of employed people will increase, due to which they will feel satisfied with their work. People doing business may get a chance to work on some new plans. Talking about students, their performance will improve now. Your hard work will be successful. From a health point of view, your health will be normal right now. If there is any small problem, take care of it. The beginning to the middle of the week is a good time for travel.





Pisces: Ganesha says there will be talks with the in-laws and you will get a chance to meet them. Now you will be able to attend any function. Those who are in love life should take their beloved on a long drive somewhere this week. Take them with you for some charitable work, it will make them very happy. This time can be troublesome for employed people. You may not feel that you are getting good profits in proportion to your work, so you may be a little sad, but working peacefully and patiently will be good for you.

