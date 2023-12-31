Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says that this week you can go on a long trip with your family. There may be unrest in family life due to which your mind will also remain somewhat sad. Father’s health may worry you. Although you will remain dominant in the work area, you should not try to get entangled with anyone without any reason. Time is excellent for children and their fame will increase. On the other hand, it is also a great time for the students, if they concentrate even a little bit, then they will pass with good marks in their studies. There will be an increase in income, which you will spend this time well.



Taurus: Ganesha says that this week You can get good benefits from business partnership and you can also go on a long journey in relationship with work. There will be up-downs in luck, which may booty your work. Family life will be happy like this. Due to not getting the full results of your hard work, your mind may remain somewhat unhappy. Time is good for the children’s side and they will be happy and the students can get the desired success in their studies. Your father’s health can become a problem.

Gemini: Ganesha says that this week you may remain mentally disturbed and your health may also remain weak. You will be successful in getting people to work through your words, but your connection with your in-laws may contort, so pay full attention to this. Eating too spicy food can cause health problems. Happiness will remain in family life and you will be happy, on the other hand, time will be good for you in the work sector as well. Time is beneficial for children, although for some reason they can go away from home. On the other hand, the student class will enjoy studies and will enjoy it a lot.

Cancer: Ganesha says that this week Many types of thoughts will come to your mind and because of this you may have difficulty in taking decisions. Therefore, it will be important that you do not take any important decision this week. Because the decisions taken this week will not prove to be more beneficial. There will be happiness and peace in family life and you will be happy and you can get a new position in the work area as well or with the increase in your work, your rights will also increase.

Leo: Ganesha says that this week, whatever you decide in your mind, you will fulfill it only after completing it. Your self-confidence and assessment will increase, but some other egos will also increase, which may affect your relationship. Family life can be normal and there will be victory in debates. You will get good benefits in the workplace and you will get full support from your siblings and colleagues. At the same time, they will also help them financially if needed. Time will be a bit challenging for the child side and they will have to take care of their health.

Virgo: Ganesha says that this week will be good for you and you will also spend on long distance travel or other works. There will be happiness in the mind and familiarity in speech will increase, due to which people will be attracted towards you. There can be a situation of tension in family life due to which the mind will be somewhat upset. Health problems may trouble the child and you may also complain of stomach ache or indigestion. During this, pregnant women should take care of their health. Time can be challenging for students; they will have to put in more effort to get good results.

Libra: Ganesha says that this week You have to try to maintenance peace in both your workplace and family life. Take care of your parents’ health and try to maintain good connection with them. There will be ups and downs in the workplace, although your collaborator will strongly support you. On the other hand, you will also get the cooperation of senior officers. There will be chances of profit for the people engaged in government work. You can get some kind of benefit from the government sector and the possibility of monetary gain will increase due to the completion of a long pending work.

Scorpio: Ganesha says that this week You will remain stressed due to unnecessary worries and may take some wrong decisions due to which you may have to face problems later, so do any work only after thinking. There will be a possibility of going on a short trip at the end of the week. Take care of the health of your siblings and treat them well. There can be a fight with friends. Family life will be peaceful and you will get progress in the field of work. You will be listened to and your work efficiency will be appreciated.

Sagittarius: Ganesha says that due to the excess of expenses this week, you will have to pay attention to your finances, otherwise, the lack of money can bother you. Health will be good, although in between you may get worried or worried about something. Leaving laziness, start another work with energy so that success can be achieved in it. Family life will be pleasant but there will be ups and downs in the work area. Your siblings and colleagues will support you and you will be able to perform well in your work area.

Capricorn: Ganesha says that your family will be your first priority this week. You will spend more time with your family-on-family issues. Your status will also increase in the field of work and it is also possible that you may change your job and join a better new job. Time is better for the students, there will be quadruple progress in their education day and night. Your child will be happy and will put his mind to everything. You will also get the support of your siblings in your field of work. You have to control your temper because you can become very angry, due to which the work being done can be disrupted.

Aquarius: Ganesha says that this week you will need more hard work in the workplace. There will be happiness and peace in your family life and your mother will be happy. But on the other hand, father’s health can become a cause for concern. Time will give mixed results for children and they will have to pay attention to their health. It is time for hard work for the students and if they continue this sequence, then they can get good success in competitive exams as well. There is a significant increase in income, but an equal increase is also seen in your expenses, so invest and spend your money wisely.

Pisces: Ganesha says that this week you can plan to go on a long trip with your family. In the workplace, you will have to keep working hard and maintain harmony with your general, otherwise the situation may go against you. Family life is likely to be normal but possibly you will feel tired due to overwork, which may cause physical problems. Your mind will also be engaged in spiritual activities and you will be ready to worship God. Children may have to face trouble. Time is challenging for the student class, but those who are preparing for the competition for any government job can get good success in it, so keep working hard.