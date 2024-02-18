Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that you will get good news this week. You will enjoy a better time with your family members. You will participate in religious activities and charity-related activities. Government work will be Entire without any hindrance. This week luck is going to be good.

Taurus

Gemini

Ganesha says that this week you are going to overcome inauspicious situations. You will defeat your enemies. You will have a good time with family members. During this period, you will get good profits from real estate.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week people will get a lot of love from family members. Faith in religion will increase. Your personality will be impressive. You will complete your work with skill and agility in conversation. You will receive some good messages this week.

Leo

Ganesha says that this week you will get respect and benefits in the government sector. Good relations will be established with highly placed people. You will be attracted to politics, but you should be a little careful with people associated with politics, otherwise, troubles will arise for you.

Virgo

Ganesha says that this week you may get opportunities to achieve success in politics and you will be friends with high-ranking people in government service. Being of generous nature, you will work for the welfare of others. Domination will bring wealth.

Libra

Ganesha says that this week will have mixed results. You need to control your anger. Perfection will be seen in your nature and behavior. Married life will be good. You may have health-related problems.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this week someone’s health in the family will deteriorate and mental stress will increase. Your relations with colleagues at the workplace will be good. Reputation may increase. Will cooperate with full devotion in religious activities and auspicious works.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that this week is very good for religious activities. There will also be travel opportunities. Religious functions will take place at home. You will achieve success in your work with your intelligence. There will be sweetness in married life.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that this week money will be spent on your noble works and religious activities. You will get all possible support from your friends and coworkers. This week your mind will be engaged in religious activities. Happiness and interaction with family will be good.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that there will be business growth this week. Relationships will be established with people holding high positions and you will have a good time with them. Interaction with new people will increase and business contacts will be established with them.

Pisces

Ganesha says that you will not be successful in business this week. Good relationships will be formed with people holding high positions. There will be happiness in the family, hence it is important to change your habits. This week good relations will be formed with highly placed people.