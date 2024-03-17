Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be more auspicious and favorable for the people of Aries than the previous week. Despite this, you should avoid blindly trusting anyone regarding career, business, etc., otherwise, you may have to suffer losses. May fall. At the same time, you will also have to pay attention to your health, otherwise, you may lose a golden opportunity. Especially seasonal diseases can become a major cause of your problems.

Taurus

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the week, any major problem will be solved with the help of well-wishers. For those who have been searching for employment for a long time, their search will be completed and they will get a good opportunity. People associated with business will benefit from the sudden rise in the market. Investments made in the past will also become a major reason for your profit.

Gemini

Ganesha says that for the people of the Gemini zodiac, this week will prove to be the solution to major problems related to life. During this period, journeys undertaken in connection with career and business will bring desired success. You will get to know influential people, with the help of whom you will get the opportunity to get involved in profitable schemes in the future. There will be profit from buying and selling of land and buildings in the second half of the week.

Cancer

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the week, while any misunderstanding with a loved one will be resolved, there may be physical and mental suffering due to seasonal illness. Due to poor health, your planned work may get postponed, due to which your mind will remain worried. During this period, working women will face some difficulties in maintaining coordination between home and workplace. Youth may lose interest in studies.

Leo

Ganesha says that Leo people need to move forward with a very careful step this week, otherwise, you may have to give up. There is a possibility of injury at the beginning of the week, in such a situation, drive slowly and avoid doing things in a hurry. During this period, some chronic diseases may emerge due to careless eating habits or irregular daily routines. During this time, you will also need to be very cautious about seasonal diseases.

Virgo

Ganesha says that people of the Virgo zodiac may have to face some difficulties at work this week. There will be some irritability in your nature due to the planned work not being completed on time. This week, people of the Virgo zodiac sign will have to avoid doing distant losses to gain near ones. Avoid violating the law under any circumstances, otherwise, you may have to face financial loss as well as humiliation. The second half of the week is going to be a little better than the first half.

Libra

Ganesha says that people of the Libra zodiac sign will spend most of this week reviving relationships with their relatives. People who do business related to foreign countries may get financial benefits at the beginning of the week. This time is also going to be very auspicious for people doing work related to land and construction. Business-related issues will be resolved. However, amid all these positive results, there may be financial worries if you spend more money out of your pocket.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that the people of the Scorpio zodiac will need to control their speech and behavior this week, otherwise, there may be a dispute with the family members. Similarly, your speech and behavior will play a big role in achieving the desired success in your career and business. In such a situation, do not give importance to small things of people and move along with everyone.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign will be in a state of confusion this week regarding making important decisions related to life. It is going to be very difficult for you to choose between right and wrong this week. In such a situation, you should take advice from a confidant or postpone things for some time. At the beginning of the week, some important responsibilities may fall on your shoulders, but due to not being able to manage time to fulfill them, you will be very worried because, during this time, domestic problems will also dominate your head.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that for Capricorn people, this week is going to be like thick ghee at times and dry gram at times. In the beginning of the week, you will feel lonely due to not getting the support of your loved ones at the right time. Due to this, aggression and irritation may be seen in your nature. You will feel a lack of confidence and enthusiasm within yourself. In such a time, you should neither lose courage nor forget, remember the Ram Mantra and solve the problems one by one.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that the journey will prove to be tiring but fulfilling and profitable. There may be some obstacles in acquiring ancestral property. If you are looking for employment or transfer, you may have to wait a little longer for this. The latter part of the week is going to be of some relief for you. During this period, there are chances of improvement in your financial condition also. With the help of close friends, you will be successful in solving domestic problems.

Pisces

Ganesha says that if you have been worried about problems related to your home or workplace for some time, then this week you will find a solution. With the help of an influential person, stalled work related to power will be completed. The work of employed people will be completed on time, due to which a different enthusiasm and confidence will be seen within them. People will praise your work. Take special care of your belongings and health during travel, otherwise, you may become a victim of seasonal diseases.