Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week will not be favourable for Aries people. You have to be very careful in your work. You have to pay attention to your decisions because wrong decisions can harm you. You will also have to take care of your health, otherwise you may have to face illness. This week can prove to be very challenging for you in business-related matters. You will have to make new efforts in your business and maintain your mental peace to make the right decisions.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be good for Taurus people. You will be successful in your work and you will be successful in achieving your goals. You will need to be careful of your opponents. You should not trust anyone too much and be careful about your thinking. You don’t have to react to everything. You can avoid any dispute among your family by remaining calm. Anger can spoil your work, so you will need to control it.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is not going to be favorable for Gemini people. You may have to face some difficulties in your life. You need to be careful in money matters. You should pay attention to your investments. Employed people should concentrate on their work and also be careful about property-related matters. If any of your cases are pending in court, you should be prepared to protect your rights. You may get a chance to buy a gift for your spouse. The bonds of love between you may become stronger. You should be cautious about your health.

Cancer

Ganesha says you may face many obstacles in your work. You will have to be cautious in matters related to your business or job. The time will be very inauspicious for you for financial transactions. Someone may have cheated you which may cause you loss. Therefore, you have to be cautious in your financial matters. This week will be more tiring for you than usual. You have to take care of your health. You have to keep your diet and exercise balanced so that you can avoid problems related to your health.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will be very good for Leo. You will have great success in your work and you will be successful in achieving your goals. Your thoughts will be very clear and you will be very active in your work. You will get a chance to build very good relations with your family. You should talk to your family members very intelligently so that there is no misunderstanding. Employed people will be very hardworking in their work and will be successful in completing their work.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for Virgo people. You may feel luckier than usual. This week you will get success at many levels of life. You can get good returns from your old investments and it can prove to be very beneficial for you financially. Employed people may get a chance for a good promotion or salary increase in their work. Your sources of income may increase and you may get a good opportunity to handle your financial matters.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is not favorable for Libra people. You have to be careful of your opponents at your workplace. You should not trust the people around you. There is no need to react to everything this week. You can avoid family disputes by remaining calm. Anger can spoil your work and you may feel short of money. Therefore you need to remain mentally strong. You are advised to spend some time in a hobby of your choice.

Scorpio

Ganesha says for Scorpio people, this week will be full of challenges from the beginning. You may face many obstacles in your life which may make you disappointed. You will not have confidence in your work and will find it difficult to achieve success. Therefore, this week you will need to concentrate on your work. You will also have to take care of your health because this week you will need to pay attention to your health.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week is going to be very wonderful for Sagittarius people. You will have to show a lot of enthusiasm and activeness in your work which will bring you a lot of success. This week you may get good returns from some old investment and your financial condition may improve. Employed people are also likely to get a good promotion or salary increase this week. Your sources of income may also increase which will make you financially stronger.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week’s horoscope will be very good for Capricorn people. You will be successful in your work and all your wishes will be fulfilled. You will get a signal to move towards happiness and prosperity in your life. This week you will get a chance to spend quality time with your family and relatives. You will not have any worries regarding your family issues and you will be able to maintain good relations with all your family members.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will not be favourable for you. You may have to face many challenges this week. Therefore, you will need to maintain patience. This week may be a little tiring and a little challenging for you. You may have to work harder to complete your work. This week you will need to focus on yourself. Take care of your diet and exercise regularly. This will improve your health and make it easier for you to work. This week you may have to face some challenges in terms of work.

Pisces

Ganesha says Pisces’ horoscope is indicating that the coming week will be bright for Pisces people. You will need to show enthusiasm and proactivity in your work. You have to maintain your hard work and determination to achieve your goals. You must be confident in your abilities and show courage and boldness to demonstrate your messages. You have to choose your words carefully to express your thoughts. This week you will get success in every area of life.