Black History Month at the best music venues in San Francisco

The history of San Francisco is deep-rooted in its bond with the Black community. San Francisco is and always has been a city of music. From the psychedelic sounds of the '60s to the boundary-breaking DJs of today, the City by the Bay has a treasured history of performances with a significant lineage to black influences. At San Francisco's music venues, new-age artists share the same stages as some of music's most legendary black artists. February is Black History Month that celebrates the contributions and present-day existence of a community that remain unapparelled in the collective victory of humankind.

If you have an inclination towards music, you will be startled to visit these music venues which were formed on the foundation of African-American culture.

The Fillmore (1805 Geary Blvd.)

Every discussion of the San Francisco music scene eventually turns to The Fillmore, which has hosted such legends as James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, and Otis Redding. Some of the country's biggest entertainers credit The Fillmore with launching their careers, including the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, and Santana.

Today, the music continues with a packed event calendar that combines new talent and seasoned performers.

The historical building is large enough to comfortably accommodate more than 1,000 guests but small enough to ensure an intimate experience no matter where you watch the show.

Great American Music Hall (859 O'Farrell St.)

Great American Music Hall opened in 1907 as a symbol of San Francisco's rebirth after the devastating 1906 earthquake.

It is the oldest nightclub in the neighborhood, and the décor is reminiscent of turn-of-the-century splendor. Some of the most important black artists of the 20th century have played on this stage, including jazz legends Duke Ellington and Sarah Vaughan.

The Saloon (1232 Grant Ave.)

The Saloon's history stretches all the way back to 1861, making it the oldest bar in San Francisco. While it is still a great spot to enjoy cheap beer in a low-key setting, the Saloon is now best known as an intimate venue to enjoy some of the best jazz and blues in the city.

SFJAZZ Center (201 Franklin St.)

SFJAZZ has been at the helm of the city's jazz scene since its founding in the 1980s. Beyond preserving the history of this musical form so tied to the African-American experience, SFJAZZ now blazes a trail for the artists of the future in its permanent home on Franklin St. Few performance venues in the city have the sound quality of the SFJAZZ Center.

The Warfield (982 Market St.)

Among the oldest venues in San Francisco, The Warfield has hosted a number of great black artists, including Louis Armstrong and Prince. The Warfield brings in all kinds of performers and every style of music. Whether you're in a seat on the balcony or dancing on the main floor, you'll have a great concert experience.

It is always advisable to contact the venues directly if you want to make the most of these cultural and musical avenues during your stay in San Francisco.