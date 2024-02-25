Book Shelf

The book ‘Mannequin of Our Times’ speaks of the contemporary through the lens of particular observations that engage with our historical moment. The poems are an experience of living within a world on hinge, a world facing dubious battles of its own.

Author: Vandana Kumar

Publisher: World Inkers Printing & Publishing

Price: Rs. 415

‘A Part or Apart’ is a self-help book to boost Communication and Public speaking skills, build interpersonal skills, and enhance life skills to master the stage and life. The highlight of the book is its originality and simplicity. The concepts are explained through pragmatic techniques based on the Author’s diverse experience of handling stage, TV, and radio over two decades. It gives a hands-on experience with activities designed to build and break your benchmarks. The readers will experience a new perspective, a definite change, or a transformation with every page.

Author - Payal Mohindra

Publisher - Petals Publishers & Distributors

Price- 299

Happiness is what we all crave for, but nowadays it’s becoming less and less. This book is divided into 12 chapters and each one of them beautifully and easily describes the different ways to gain Ananda. The way this story keeps going on is truly amazing and also undoubtedly beautifully written by Dr Anamika Chawhan. The author has a beautiful way of portraying what they’ve imagined in their mind. This book ‘Ananda’ literally changed the way I used to think my life’s problem, and now it all seems to be very little as compared to others.

Author - Dr Anamika Chawhan

Publisher - Petals Publishers & Distributors

Price- 298

The gripping tale continues to unfold as ‘The Hunter’ and his team stand on the brink of an unprecedented discovery – the unearthing of legendary godly weapons, shrouded in mystery and coveted by many for centuries.Set against the backdrop of a tumultuous era marked by political intrigue, ‘The Hunter Genesis – Revelation’ follows the journey of intrepid adventurers as they embark on a dangerous quest to locate and harness the ancient artefacts rumoured to possess unparalleled might.

Author: Jasveer Singh Dangi

Publisher: HSD Ascent Services

Price: 460

Selected by Prof Dr Shiv Sethi