A Language of Lie

‘A Language of Lies’ takes readers on a captivating journey into the intriguing life of Sean Brignac, a master of deception and the mysterious mastermind behind one of the most audacious frauds in recent history. Growing up in a world marked by abandonment and betrayal, Sean’s early encounters with cons revealed a profound truth about human nature—their unwavering belief in their invincibility against deception, even when faced with undeniable evidence. Thus, he created the persona of a Saudi Prince and philanthropist renowned for his extravagant lifestyle and notorious outbursts. Spanning three continents, the story delves into the wide-reaching impact of Sean’s fraudulent empire over three tumultuous decades.

Author: Saugata Chakraborty

Publisher: Invincible Publishers

Price: Rs. 249

Tales Beyond Twilight

‘Tales Beyond Twilight’ beckons readers into a world where each story unfolds like a tapestry of dreams. Preeth Nambiar, one of the most significant metaphysical poets of our times, weaves tales that resonate with the extraordinary found in the ordinary. From poignant reflections to mystical encounters, these narratives transcend time and space. It is a journey through the realms of human experience, guided by Nambiar’s evocative prose and a deep understanding of the human soul.

Author: Preeth Nambiar

Publisher: Writers International Edition

Price: Rs.385

Mahabharat: The War of Words

Dr Jernail Singh Anand, the author of 150 plus books, and 9 epics, in this Epic, ‘Mahabharat: The War of Words’ underlines the idea that inspite of so much bloodshed, did the Mahabharta war succeed in establishing the reign of good. The author invites Lord Krishna to visit the earth again and see how his message has not really impressed the people who still believe in Evil. It is Duryodhana who has managed to survive and Yudhishtra has lost the battle to his machinations. Was it right to fight the great war if good was to perish in this world?

Author: Dr Jernail S Anand



Publisher: Global Fraternity of Poets

Price: Rs.350/-

In Search Of The Lambs



Characters looking for love, hope, peace, and facing critical situations and uncomfortable truths. Ten stories of searching beauty and deep emotion. A fresh-faced soldier clears a village near the Indian-Pakistani border. But when an old Imam’s sheep ignore the human-drawn boundaries, will he learn to see the world as the lambs do? A husband takes his wife to the railway station to visit her sister. Their dog’s separation anxiety could be the defining moment of their marriage. When nine-year-old Divya accompanies her father to pour her mother’s ashes into the sacred river at the foot of the Himalayas, she expects to play in the waters. The book ‘In Search Of The Lambs: And Other Stories’ takes readers on a journey where something extraordinary revealed through ordinary.

Author: Divyank J

Publisher: Lighted Lake Press Price: Rs.499