Bookshelf
What connection does the sudden death of a young girl in a dance bar have with an influential Tantric household in Kerala?
What connection does the sudden death of a young girl in a dance bar have with an influential Tantric household in Kerala? As private investigator Akshata forces her way into the Mumbai-based dance bar headed by a formidable Madam and her trusted eunuch, the menacing Ahmad, she discovers a web of intrigue with its origins in a Kerala village dominated by a powerful Namboodrippad family of Tantrics. Can Akshata cut through the murky underbelly of the sinister world that threatens to devour the pawns, big and little? ‘The Web of Shadows’ is an edge-of-the-seat thrilling ride.
Author: Deepti Menon
Publisher: Readomania
Price: 295
It is a quiz book ‘Let’s Quiz Kid’ for young readers. All 500 questions are related to India. The purpose of this book is to encourage kids and young adults to read more about the country. Quizzing is fun. Take it up as a hobby and you won’t be disappointed. It is a quiz book for young readers. All 500 questions are related to India. The purpose of this book is to encourage kids and young adults to read more about the country. Quizzing is fun. Take it up as a hobby and you won’t be disappointed.
Author - Ravi Bhatia
Publisher - Notion Press
Price - 186
‘A Slice of Reverie’ the book is a myriad of emotions straight from the heart through the medium of ink. Endless thoughts woven into verses delving into experiences with intensity and gentleness conveying perspective lyrically. A journey of becoming a poet and understanding the nuances of poetry writing. Unspoken verses on experiences of a poet by choice in short as well as long forms of poetry.
Author - Divya Venkateswaran
Publisher - Amazon KDP
Price - 89
‘The Call of Mahadev’ is about a Bhakt. Shiv-Bhakt Raghu undertakes a lone journey on his bike to the abode of Bhagwan Shiv--the Kailash. His journey goes through several twists and turns and there comes a time when he encounters an insurmountable barrier. Will he have to return empty-handed? Will Bhagwan Shiv fulfill the wish of his devotee? Join Raghu in his journey that spans lifetimes and goes through super-natural dimensions of space and time.
Author: Amit Bansal
Publisher: Garuda Prakashan
Price: 299