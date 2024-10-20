A lawyer, a psychologist, and an ex-convict join forces to revolutionise Indian prison reforms. But the project, Bandi Mukti Morcha, takes unexpected turns as they confront their own demons and struggle with one of the most significant ethical dilemmas that our society faces today – Do prisoners deserve a second chance at life? ‘Pronounced Guilty’ is a gripping legal thriller that delves into the theme of human transformation and the capacity for redemption that resides deep within us.

Author: Monica Singh

Publisher: Readomania

Price: Rs.399/

Throughout history, women have often been described as frail, elegant, and soft. Yet, they have been at the forefront of revolutions, showcasing immense courage and resilience. Even in societies where they face oppression, women wield their inner strength as a powerful weapon. In book ‘Uma’, authors bring together inspiring stories from around the world, celebrating true strength. It is a remarkable collection of 30 powerful, real women stories whose journeys embody bravery, struggle, and ultimate triumph, a tribute to women’s extraordinary strength.

Author: Poulami Chakraborty & Riya Chakraborty

Publisher: Griffin Publications

Price: Rs.300/

‘I’ll Have It Here’, Jeet Thayil’s long-awaited new collection of poems — his first since the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning ‘These Errors Are Correct’ (2008) — is a dazzle of rhyme in the orchard of song, a contemporary survey of history and culture, and an exercise in spiritual jaywalking along the streets of New York City and New Delhi and Budapest, at the foot of Orion, with the likes of Gandhi, Spiderman, Emily Dickinson, St Gregory and Ibn Battuta. Poetry is rarely so full of compassion and contempt, exhilaration and restraint. ‘I’ll Have It Here’ adds new poetics and politics to Thayil’s already wide-ranging body of work.

Author: Jeet Thayli

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs.599/

While investigating a spate of unexplained deaths in a remote village, Mumbai-based journalist Mamta learns of the dakini: a bloodthirsty entity that haunts the surrounding forests, leaving mutilated corpses in her wake. By bestselling horror writer K. Hari Kumar, ‘Dakini’ is a thrilling depiction of human courage in the face of terrifying adversity, and of superstition dwarfed by the power of the supernatural. It is a tale thatis not easily forgotten.

Author: K Hari Kumar

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs.399/