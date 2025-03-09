‘Taboo Tales’ by Prasupta Roy is a collection of 12 short stories about various taboo topics prevalent in society. Ranging from domestic abuse to forcing your beloved ones into prostitution, the stories not only force us to think on a microscopic level but also hit our moral compass, challenging our notion of an ideal society.

Author: Prasupta Roy

Publisher: Locksley Hall Publishing

Price: Rs.350/-

‘A Bouquet of Emotions’ by Rajani Nair weaves a tapestry of human experience. From joy’s vibrant hues to sorrow’s delicate shades, each poem captures the essence of feeling. Explore love, loss, and the quiet moments that define us in this collection that blooms with raw, heartfelt emotion.

Author: Rajani Nair

Publisher: 24by7 Publishing

Price: Rs.246/-

Founder of a highly valued start-up, Karan Chopra is young, famous and unpredictable. He is also missing, last seen at his birthday party seven days ago. Investigators try to make sense of testimonies from four people close to Karan. Karan’s wife Maya is in a loveless marriage that she portrays as anything but. Is that all she’s hiding? Karan’s deputy Abhinav is madly in love—just not with his own wife. Who is he scared of? Mohit recently joined Karan’s company. Why did Karan fire him? Venkatesh is one of Karan’s oldest friends. Why did he leave so early? Everyone was at the party, and everyone is lying. What are they guilty of?

Author: Rohithari Rajan

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.395/-

Get ready for a joyride through India! In Manipur, Bembem and her gang hunt for a coin during Yaosang, turning a festival into a hilarious treasure quest. Over in Kolkata, Mishti wrestles with six yards of sari drama, all for the dream of nailing the perfect Bengali wedding vibe. And in Nasik, Tushar isn’t just hugging trees—he’s on a mission to save the Godavari River, proving that being a hero isn’t always about capes. Packed with heart, humour, and a whole lot of chaos, this anthology serves up a delightful mix of tradition, adventure, and laugh-out-loud moments. Buckle up for a wild ride across India’s quirks and charms!

Author: Sarabjeet Garcha Linthoi Ningthoujam, Madhumita Gupta

Publisher: Scholastic India

Price: Rs.399/-