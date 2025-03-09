Live
- 'Making up for many things we could & should have done earlier': EAM Jaishankar on inauguration of new Indian Consulate in Manchester
- Balancing individual rights & business growth in era of data protection
- ‘Women play vital role in poverty alleviation’
- Two women killed, 35 injured as pick-up truck overturns in Chhattisgarh
- Women must get ready for next Assembly and Lok Sabha polls: K'taka Dy CM
- VIT-AP University celebrates Int’l Women’s Day with grandeur
- ‘PM Modi, CM Naidu giving top priority to women empowerment’
- Special court slaps 15-yr sentence on three accused in MP drug haul case, five acquitted
- Sacred Groves of Bharat: Community-Driven Heritage Conservation
- ‘PM committed to women empowerment’
Just In
Bookshelf
‘Taboo Tales’ by Prasupta Roy is a collection of 12 short stories about various taboo topics prevalent in society. Ranging from domestic abuse to forcing your beloved ones into prostitution, the stories not only force us to think on a microscopic level but also hit our moral compass, challenging our notion of an ideal society.
Author: Prasupta Roy
Publisher: Locksley Hall Publishing
Price: Rs.350/-
‘A Bouquet of Emotions’ by Rajani Nair weaves a tapestry of human experience. From joy’s vibrant hues to sorrow’s delicate shades, each poem captures the essence of feeling. Explore love, loss, and the quiet moments that define us in this collection that blooms with raw, heartfelt emotion.
Author: Rajani Nair
Publisher: 24by7 Publishing
Price: Rs.246/-
Founder of a highly valued start-up, Karan Chopra is young, famous and unpredictable. He is also missing, last seen at his birthday party seven days ago. Investigators try to make sense of testimonies from four people close to Karan. Karan’s wife Maya is in a loveless marriage that she portrays as anything but. Is that all she’s hiding? Karan’s deputy Abhinav is madly in love—just not with his own wife. Who is he scared of? Mohit recently joined Karan’s company. Why did Karan fire him? Venkatesh is one of Karan’s oldest friends. Why did he leave so early? Everyone was at the party, and everyone is lying. What are they guilty of?
Author: Rohithari Rajan
Publisher: Rupa Publications
Price: Rs.395/-
Get ready for a joyride through India! In Manipur, Bembem and her gang hunt for a coin during Yaosang, turning a festival into a hilarious treasure quest. Over in Kolkata, Mishti wrestles with six yards of sari drama, all for the dream of nailing the perfect Bengali wedding vibe. And in Nasik, Tushar isn’t just hugging trees—he’s on a mission to save the Godavari River, proving that being a hero isn’t always about capes. Packed with heart, humour, and a whole lot of chaos, this anthology serves up a delightful mix of tradition, adventure, and laugh-out-loud moments. Buckle up for a wild ride across India’s quirks and charms!
Author: Sarabjeet Garcha Linthoi Ningthoujam, Madhumita Gupta
Publisher: Scholastic India
Price: Rs.399/-