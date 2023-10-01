Caffeine Chronicles: 6 Fun Coffee Facts to Celebrate International Coffee Day!

With International Coffee Day, 1st October, coffee lovers worldwide are gearing up to celebrate the delightful drink that kicks off our mornings and keeps us going throughout the day. In honour of this caffeinated day, Jaswanthi Ammu Moj Creator, a passionate coffee aficionado, is here to share six entertaining coffee facts that will not only pique curiosity but also give you a little more fun in your coffee-drinking routine. Get ready to sip, taste and marvel at this java gem!

Coffee is a Fruit



Did you know that coffee beans come from fruit? Coffee beans are actually seeds found in the red or yellow cherries of the coffee tree. These cherries are harvested and processed, giving us roasted and baked beans.

The Origin of Espresso



Espresso, that rich and concentrated coffee shot, hails from Italy. The word “espresso” means “pressed out” in Italian, referring to the process of forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans.

Coffee, Not Just for Sipping



Coffee is incredibly versatile. Besides being a popular drink, it can also enhance the flavors of various dishes. Coffee-infused rubs and sauces are popular among chefs for marinating meats and adding depth to savory recipes. Plus, coffee-flavored desserts like tiramisu and coffee ice cream are heavenly treats.

Caffeine: Nature’s Pesticide

Caffeine, the compound responsible for that morning buzz, actually acts as a natural anaesthetic for the coffee plant. It’s their way of fending off insects, but humans have discovered its remarkable ability to enhance focus and alertness.

Coffee Varieties: Arabica and Robusta



Not all coffee is created equal. Arabica and Robusta are the two most commonly grown and consumed varieties of coffee. Arabica is popular for its mild and subtle flavor, while Robusta is known for its boldness and high caffeine content. It’s all about personal preference in the world of coffee!

Coffee in Cosmetic Products

Coffee is not just for drinking; It is also a popular ingredient in cosmetics. The caffeine in coffee is believed to have benefits for the skin, including cleansing, improving circulation, and acting as a natural exfoliant. You can find coffee-infused scrubs, masks, and creams that harness these beauty-enhancing properties.

International Coffee Day is the perfect occasion to raise your cup, share your love of coffee and enjoy these fun facts. So, as you celebrate this day, remember that every sip of your favorite coffee has a rich history and a world of discoveries. Cheers to coffee, may your cup always be full!