Telangana Municipal Elections Polling Hits 48.54% at 1 PM

Hyderabad, 10 February – The polling percentage in Telangana’s municipal elections reached 48.54% by 1 pm on Wednesday. Voters across the state continue to cast their ballots amid reports of minor tensions and sporadic incidents at various polling stations.

Electoral authorities have reported steady voter turnout during the morning hours, with the figures expected to rise as voting continues until 5 pm. The election process is being closely monitored to ensure peaceful and fair conduct across all districts.

Officials have urged voters to participate in large numbers and exercise their democratic right. The overall polling percentage is likely to increase as the day progresses.