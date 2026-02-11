Online matrimonial fraud: Man held for allegedly duping women across states

A 32-year-old man accused of running an alleged marriage scam targeting women across Karnataka and Maharashtra through online matrimonial platforms has been arrested by Mangaluru city police.

Police identified the accused as Sushanth Poojary, also known by multiple aliases. Investigators said he befriended a woman via a matrimonial website, married her in Navi Mumbai in February 2025, and later collected ₹6.6 lakh from her in phases. He allegedly disappeared in November 2025, prompting suspicion.

Subsequent inquiries by the complainant revealed that the accused had allegedly used similar tactics with several other women while concealing an earlier marriage. Based on her complaint, Kavoor police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to cheating and fraud.

Police tracked down and arrested Poojary on February 5. During interrogation, officers said he admitted to marrying a woman in Udupi in 2021 and misleading several others by promising marriage.

Investigators believe he cheated at least two women each in Udupi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, besides another victim in Karkala, using fabricated assurances of marriage to obtain money.

A second accused, Bhaskar from Mulkhi, was also arrested for allegedly posing as a relative of Poojary to gain the trust of the complainant’s family and taking part in wedding rituals.

Both men were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said Poojary is linked to earlier criminal cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra, including cheating, theft and serious offences under special laws.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims.