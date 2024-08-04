Celebrating Sustainability in Virginia

Virginia demonstrates its commitment to sustainability by offering diverse and vibrant community experiences, from its rich historical landmarks and scenic state parks to thriving wineries and cultural festivals, catering to a wide array of interests. Virginia also integrates green practices across industries inviting tourists to participate in this effort by visiting recognized eco-friendly hotspots. Recently, The Virginia Green Travel Alliance announced the winners of the 2024 Virginia Green Travel Star & Leader Awards, highlighting top destinations, and setting the lineup for the next Virginia adventure. These prestigious awards are announced annually, recognizing Virginia's most sustainable tourism operators and partners’ exceptional dedication to environmental stewardship and their contributions to promoting green tourism across the state.

Spotlight on Old Bust Head Brewing Company

A standout winner this year is Old Bust Head Brewing Company, an independent, solar-powered microbrewery in Vint Hill, which has been awarded the 2024 "Green Brewery of the Year" and a “People’s Choice Award” by the Virginia Green Travel Alliance in recognition of the microbrewery’s ongoing environmental stewardship and sustainability practices. Old Bust Head Brewing Company's ethos of environmental consciousness is embedded in its operations, according to brewery representatives, from harnessing solar power to implementing geothermal heating and cooling systems.

A must-visit in Virginia, the brewery's sustainability initiatives include a 100-kilowatt solar array, which powers 50% of its brewing operations, making it a frontrunner in solar microbreweries nationally and the foremost in Virginia and the surrounding region. Additionally, investments in geothermal systems, energy-efficient brewing techniques, and CO2 recapture technology align with the brewery's aim to minimize its environmental footprint. Further, Old Bust Head Brewing Company engages in water conservation efforts, utilizes LED lighting, and practices "reduce, reuse, recycle" by repurposing spent grain in collaboration with local farms.

Old Bust Head’s commitment extends beyond its operations to community support, sponsoring over 150 nonprofit organizations and environmental initiatives like The American Chestnut Foundation and The Land Trust of Virginia.

Green Efforts Across Virginia

Numerous other top-rated attractions across Virginia were honoured at this year’s awards.

Nauticus was honoured as Green Attraction of the Year. Uniquely located along the waterfront in downtown Norfolk, Nauticus offers a unique form of experiential learning for all ages. Through interactive exhibits and STEM to STERN programming, Nauticus uses the museum, Battleship Wisconsin, sailing center, and Schooner Virginia to tell the story of the maritime environment, industry, and the military.

The award for Green Park of the Year went to Natural Bridge State Park. Virginia’s 37th state park Natural Bridge was dedicated on September 24, 2016, and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a National Historic Landmark in 1988. At the center of the park, the 200-foot tall Natural Bridge sits in a limestone gorge carved out by Cedar Creek. But the park is more than just the Bridge; lush forests and rolling meadows showcase the area's karst terrain, and vistas of surrounding mountains and the James River valley, compete with the Bridge itself. Visitors can access these via 10 miles of hiking trails, including Cedar Creek Trail, which leads from the park's Visitor Center under the bridge to Lace Falls with its 50-foot cascade.

Green Restaurant of the Year as awarded to Rocklands Barbeque & Grilling Company in Arlington and the Green Event of the Year to the Jam-Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival, held in Richmond every year along the historic James River. The James River Association, which organizes the festival, works toward its vision of a fully healthy James River supporting the ecosystems, wildlife, and people that depend on it.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach, Birdsong Pleasure Garden in Luray, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg & Water Country USA were among the Virginia Green Travel Leader Award winners for their ongoing work towards a more sustainable Virginia.

Promoting a Sustainable Future for Local and Tourists Alike

The Virginia Green Travel program showcases the state's dedication to sustainable tourism, honouring those who make significant strides in environmental stewardship. More than 1,200 businesses and partner organizations have voluntarily certified their green commitments through the Virginia Green program and the 2024 award recipients serve as inspirational models for the tourism sector, encouraging similar practices among both tourists and industry professionals.